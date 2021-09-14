When Katrina Kaif Said She Is Not Hot Or S*xy

When Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Boom, her gorgeous face went unnoticed. But when Salman Khan relaunched her in 2005 with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, moviegoers went berserk over her. While many found her hot, Katrina, in an old interview, had mentioned that she doesn't think that she is hot or sexy.

While speaking to Rediff, Katrina had said, "You know, I personally feel that I am not hot or sexy. You have to have an appeal that will make you special. My appeal lies in what the audiences think about me. All you have to do is try not to disappoint them."

"Like, Vidya Balan is known for her very ethnic roles... people love her in that. And, I think I am known for my fun roles. That's how we feel comfortable; not by the tags on our looks," added Katrina.

She further added that she started modeling when she was just 14, and entered the film industry at a very young age, but she truly believes that only 'good appearance' is not enough in her profession.

In the same interview, Katrina also spoke about working with elder co-stars including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, and said, "Yeah! At times I rag them on this issue. But they will say: 'Look at us and other men in our age group'."

Katrina further lauded them for keeping themselves quite fit and revealed that her mother finds Akshay Kumar really good-looking.

"You have to give them credit; it's not easy to maintain yourself like that, trust me. They all look so fantastic for their age-Aamir (Khan), Shah Rukh (Khan); my mother finds Akshay Kumar really good-looking," revealed Katrina.