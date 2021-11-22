When Katrina Kaif Sounded Upset Because Of Vicky Kaushal's Dad Sham Kaushal Over Her Action Scene In Phantom

Have you ever seen Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal in the same frame? Amid the wedding rumours, an unseen picture of Katrina with Vicky's dad who's a stunt director by profession, is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. The pictures dates back to 2014. In the picture Katrina is seen along with Sham Kaushal and Saif Ali Khan. Going by the picture, it's pretty clear that it is from the sets of 2015 film Phantom, which was directed by Kabir Khan.

Sham Kaushal was the stunt director of the film and in one of the interviews during Phantom promotions, Katrina had spoken about him while elaborating about her action scenes in the film. She sounded a bit upset, because Sham Kaushal didn't ask her to fire the gun in one of the crucial scenes of Phantom.

She had told Times Of India, "In a scene, Saif and I are in a jeep and a Syrian army tank approaches us. Saif had to leap towards the machine gun and open fire on them. When the shot was set up, our action director had conveniently thought that the jeep's driver and Saif will be firing the guns and I will crouch and hide near the door. I explained to Sham Kaushal, the stunt director that I play an ex-RAW agent, trained adequately for combat. Then why do Saif and the army guys get a chance to shoot while I am expected to hide!"

She further added, "When our director Kabir Khan came on set, I told him how they were not ready to give me a gun. And it was Kabir who told them that I too should be allowed to participate in the gun-shooting sequences. It's an automatic reflex to not give blazing guns to an actress. But in this case, I was instrumental in making the sequence happen."

