4 Years Of Raees: When Mahira Khan Broke Down For Being Banned From Promoting The Film In India

Four years ago, when Shah Rukh Khan's action-drama Raees hit the theatres, the film found itself in hot water owing to the sour relations between Pakistan and India. Artists from Pakistan were banned in India following the Uri attack in Kashmir. Consequently, Mahira Khan did not get to promote her Bollywood debut film in India. As the film completes four year today, we bring to you her interview, wherein she had admitted that she was heartbroken about not being able to sit in the interviews with Shah Rukh Khan.

While speaking to Dawn, Mahira had said, "I was coming here (Pakistan) and the new song is out. Everyone was sending messages and I had tears rolling down in the car. Again. For the tenth time! And my hairstylist sent me a message saying 'I think we should always say goodbye with tears because we always meet again when we do that.'"

Mahira further said, "I don't want to romanticize things but by the end of the two years we had people crying saying goodbye. And I am so indebted to all of them, especially my director Rahul Dholakia and the producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who have stood by me all through these two years, even at the worst of times."

"I also want to promote the film. I also want to be in an interview with Shah Rukh Khan talking about it. Why not? Why is it I get told that that's asking for too much? It isn't! It is my right. This was also my film," Mahira had spoken her heart out.

In the same interview, Mahira said that she was also heartbroken because Pakistan refused to release Raees after raising questions over its content. On this, Mahira had said that she wanted her country to watch Raees.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

