When Milind Soman Got Drunk And Slept In His Friend’s Bedroom On His Wedding Night; Read Full Story

When Milind Soman Got Drunk And Slept In His Friend’s Bedroom On His Friend’s Wedding Night

In the celebrity talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai hosted by Suresh Oberoi, Milind Soman had appeared as a special guest a few years ago. Many of his close friends and family members revealed some interesting facts about him. Milind's close friend Subodh Maskara had appeared on the show and revealed a hilarious moment of Milind's life. In 1993, Milind Soman had got drunk and sang ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' during the after party at Subodh's wedding. The actor's friend further revealed that he was sleeping in his car and out of courtesy, he asked him if he could drop him at his house. At that time, Milind said, "Nobody is in my house, right now." Hilariously, Milind slept in Subodh's bedroom, where he was supposed to spend quality time with his wife. While revealing the family's reaction in the morning, Subodh Maskara said that they were completely shocked after seeing Milind coming out of the bedroom instead of a newlywed couple.

Milind Stripped In A Night Club And Did Pole Dancing

While recalling yet another hilarious incident, Subodh Maskara said that he, his wife and Milind Soman had gone on a vacation to Prague, Czech Republic. One day, they had gone to a nightclub where they were supposed to see pole dancing. Subodh revealed that Milind got excited and started doing pole dance and stripped on the stage. He said that Milind was dancing like a monkey and entire incident left him and his wife speechless.

Milind Soman Loves Chocolates A Lot

Milind Soman often asks people to eat healthy food and fresh food to stay fit. But many people don't know that he is crazy for chocolates. Rahul Dev, Dipannita Sharma, Sonali Kulkarni and others revealed on the same show that he loves sweet and can eat lots of chocolates.

About His Personal Life

Milind Soman was in a relationship with former supermodel Madhu Sapre. In 2006, he got married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi, however, after three years, they got divorced. In 2018, Milind Soman got married to Ankita Konwar, who is 26-years younger than him.