When Raj Kundra Confessed That Shilpa Shetty Had To Bear The Consequences Of Controversies Around Him!

On Monday night (July 19, 2021), businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Since then, he has become the hot topic of discussion among netizens. While some are slamming him left, right and center, others are worried about his actress-wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra and his children- Viaan and Samisha.

Among all the hullaballoo around him, we got our hands on an old interview of Raj Kundra wherein he had confessed how Shilpa's image gets affected when he's embroiled into any controversy.

When Raj was accused in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match-fixing case and was banned for a lifetime from the series in 2015, he had said that whatever he does, Shilpa's name will always be connected with him and he cannot do anything about it, as they are husband and wife.

While speaking to a news channel, he had said, "Naturally na, main kuch bhi karta hun, unka naam mere saath judaa hai abhi. Life mein jo bhi main karunga ya jo bhi woh karegi plus minus dono toh dono ko abhi miya biwi hai toh jhelna hi padega (Whatever I do, her name is connected with mine. Whatever we do in life, since we are a married couple we have to bear it). She's a very supportive wife and we both know the difference between right and wrong and one thing's for sure, we don't know how to do wrong."

He went on to add, "When it comes to integrity there's nothing more important. Mere liye paisa koi maene nhi rakhta. Main floor se aaya hoon, khud hi maine kamai ki hai aajtak. Mere koi forefathers nahi hai. Thaali pe kuch mila nahi hai aajtak (There's no value of money for me. I had a humble beginning, I've earned on my own so far. I never had any forefathers. I was never handed anything on a silver platter). So the way I work is that money main kabhi bhi kama lunga but izzat nhi gawani chahiye (I can earn money any time but I shouldn't lose my respect)."