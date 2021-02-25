When Rani Mukerji Reacted To Her Alleged Affairs With Abhishek Bachchan And Govinda: I Felt Sorry For Sunita

Throwback Thursday is here, and we bring to you an old interview of Rani Mukerji, wherein she had reacted to the rumours of her alleged affairs with actors Abhishek Bachchan and Govinda. Back in 2000, Rani delivered multiple hits with Govinda, and their on-screen chemistry became a talk of the town. Similarly, when Rani and Abhishek worked together in a couple of films, gossip mills started churning out the rumours of their alleged affair. However, in an interview in 2005, Rani squashed all the rumours and set the record straight once and for all.

While speaking to Bollywood Mantra, Rani had said, "I don't let gossip about my alleged affairs with Abhishek (Bachchan) or Govinda bother me anymore. People have even married me off to Karan Johar! The rumours about Govinda did make me furious. I felt sorry for Sunitaji, his wife. As far as Abhishek goes, I'm not dating him. I have no time for dates."

In the same interview, Rani had also spoken about marriage and her take on it. She had said that she wants to marry the man she loves.

"For that, I have to fall in love first! I want my family to approve of my man. I don't see myself working after marriage. I'll stay at home, looking after my husband. But I'm not marrying in the next five years," added the Saathiya actress.

Rani did what she said. In 2014, Rani tied the knot with YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra in a private ceremony. Currently, Rani is a proud mother of a baby girl Adira.

With respect to work, she was last seen in Mardaani 2. She will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

