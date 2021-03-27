When Rani Mukerji Reacted To Replacing Aishwarya Rai In Chalte Chalte After Salman Got Into A Brawl With SRK
The infamous fight between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Chalte Chalte is known to all movie buffs. For the unversed, when Salman was in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their relationship had hit the rocks, the Tere Naam actor had created a ruckus on the sets of Chalte Chalte, where Aishwarya was shooting with SRK.
Apparently, he had created a huge scene on the sets of Chalte Chalte and owing to the same reason, Shah Rukh, who was the producer as well as the lead actor of the film, had replaced Aishwarya with Rani Mukerji.
Rani In, Aishwarya Out
Apparently, when Rani gave her nod to the project, Aishwarya felt disappointed as she used to share a warm equation with her. Back in those days, rumours had it since the day Rani agreed to do Chalte Chalte, she strained her equation with the Josh actress.
When Rani Reacted To Replacing Aishwarya
In an old interview, when Rani was asked about taking the place of Aishwarya in Chalte Chalte, she had said, "It's just a coincidence."
Rani Refrained From Commenting On Aishwarya
While Rani called the entire casting replacement a coincidence, she refrained from commenting on her friendship with Aishwarya, which was on the verge of being shattered.
Aishwarya, On The Other Hand Took A Vow
Soon after losing Chalte Chalte, Aishwarya made her break up with Salman Khan official and vowed not to work with Salman ever.
In an interview with a leading daily, Aishwarya had said, "For my well-being and for the self-respect of my family, I will not work with Mr Salman Khan. The chapter of Salman Khan was a nightmare in my life. I am thankful that it is over now."
While there are many B-town celebrities who took back their words, Aishwarya always stuck to her vow and till date, she has neither spoken to Salman nor agreed to do any project with him.
