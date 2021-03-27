When Rani Mukerji Reacted To Replacing Aishwarya Rai In Chalte Chalte After Salman Got Into A Brawl With SRK

Rani In, Aishwarya Out

Apparently, when Rani gave her nod to the project, Aishwarya felt disappointed as she used to share a warm equation with her. Back in those days, rumours had it since the day Rani agreed to do Chalte Chalte, she strained her equation with the Josh actress.

When Rani Reacted To Replacing Aishwarya

In an old interview, when Rani was asked about taking the place of Aishwarya in Chalte Chalte, she had said, "It's just a coincidence."

Rani Refrained From Commenting On Aishwarya

While Rani called the entire casting replacement a coincidence, she refrained from commenting on her friendship with Aishwarya, which was on the verge of being shattered.

Aishwarya, On The Other Hand Took A Vow

Soon after losing Chalte Chalte, Aishwarya made her break up with Salman Khan official and vowed not to work with Salman ever.

In an interview with a leading daily, Aishwarya had said, "For my well-being and for the self-respect of my family, I will not work with Mr Salman Khan. The chapter of Salman Khan was a nightmare in my life. I am thankful that it is over now."

While there are many B-town celebrities who took back their words, Aishwarya always stuck to her vow and till date, she has neither spoken to Salman nor agreed to do any project with him.

