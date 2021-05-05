Caught On Camera: When Salman Khan Asked Katrina Kaif To Adjust Her Dress To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction

A throwback video of ex-lovebirds Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is going viral on social media, wherein the former is seen asking the latter to fix her dress during a media press conference, apparently to avoid wardrobe malfunction. The video dates back to 2017, when Salman and Katrina graced the press conference for the IIFA Awards. In the video, Katrina is seen donning a striped orange dress whereas Salman is in a formal suit.

While the outfit of Katrina looks anything but risque, we wonder why Salman asked her to fix her dress. Responding to Salman's gesture, Katrina turned her back towards the media and is seen fixing her dress.

The video has received mixed response from netizens. While some are calling this gesture of Salman Khan 'cute', others are trolling Salman for asking Katrina to fix her dress.

A netizen commented on the video saying, "That was cute though."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Except her dress already was fixed and she didn't need his opinion."

"It's not about seeing her cleav*ge I guess..may be he told her your b*a is visible..so she did the adjustment and fix the dress," commented another user.

"When parents tell the same to their daughters, it is very backward and narrow minded of them, but a bollywood actor asks his gf its cute," commented one more netizen on the video.

With respect to work, Katrina and Salman were last seen together in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The duo recently kickstarted the shoot of Tiger 3, but owing to the surge in COVID-19 positive cases all over India, the shoot was postponed. In fact, Katrina was also tested positive for COVID-19, but after being home-quaratined for two weeks, she was tested negative for the deadly virus.

