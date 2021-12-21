When Shah Rukh Khan Broke Silence On The Failure Of Zero And How It Affected His Confidence As A Superstar

In 2018, Aanand L Rai's Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif had released in theatres, and despite humongous buzz around the film, it failed to impress the audience. The film not only received bad reviews from critics, but also got trolled mercilessly on social media. While it was not the first time when Shah Rukh's film received negative reviews, but the superstar was affected so badly with the film's failure that he decided to take a long break from the films.

As the film completes turns three today, we look back at one of the interviews of Shah Rukh Khan, wherein he had opened up about Zero's failure at the Beijing International Film Festival.

SRK had said, "Unfortunately Zero itself wasn't received too well back home in India, maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it."

Shah Rukh also opened up about its after-effects and his current state of mind and said, "This time, I didn't feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books. My kids are also finishing their college life."

When asked when he will sign his next film, he said, "I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it. A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it."

With respect to work, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathan, but the actor has not made any official announcement about the project yet.