Shah Rukh Khan Had Once Said That He Tries To Be Quiet When The Situation Gets Volatile

Shah Rukh On His Bad Temper

In 2003, while speaking to Filmfare, when Shah Rukh was asked when was the last time when he had lost his temper, he said, "I really, really lost my temper about six months ago, Actually I have a very bad temper but I've learnt to control it because I'm scared of what I might do."

Shah Rukh Further Added...

"When I get very mad, there's no stopping me. I can even kill someone. So when the situation gets volatile, is especially volatile, I really try to be quiet," added the King Khan.

Shah Rukh Regrets Controlling His Temper

In the same interview, when Shah Rukh was asked if there's anything that he keeps regretting in life, he had said that he often controls his temper, but also regrets about doing so.

"I wish I would give vent to it. Sometimes I regret having so much patience," said the Devdas actor.

Shah Rukh Is Indeed Quite Patient In Nature

Cut to present, despite going through a rough patch, Shah Rukh has been maintaining his calm. In fact, a close friend of the superstar informed to a media portal that more than present crisis, Shah Rukh is worried about Aryan's future.

Earlier, while speaking to media portal, Shah Rukh had shared that Aryan is more interested in direction than acting. It is to be seen how Aryan shapes up his future after the ongoing controversy around him comes to an end.