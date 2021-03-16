When Shahid Kapoor Admitted That He Was In Pain After Breaking Up With Kareena Kapoor: The Pain Has Receded
It was in the year 2007, when lovebirds Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor decided to part ways after dating each other for a long time. Shahid and Kareena were one of the rare couples of B-town, who were quite vocal about their relationship and didn't date each other secretly. Hence, audiences were always in awe of them and their 'khullam khulla pyaar'.
In 2007 when Jab We Met released, audiences went crazy about Shahid-Kareena's chemistry, but little did they know that the duo had parted ways during the shoot of the same film.
On that note, as a part of Throwback Tuesday, we bring to you an old interview of Shahid wherein he had opened up about dealing with break up and who helped him in moving on and starting afresh in life.
Shahid On His Break Up With Kareena
In an interview with Subhash K Jha in January 2009, when the Kaminey actor was asked if questions related to Kareena make him uncomfortable, he had said, "No. It's been a year now. The pain has receded. See, I know that as an actor I'm not allowed to have my complete privacy even if I wanted to. I try to keep my personal life to myself."
'I Want To Stay Normal'
Shahid had further added that he wants to stay connected with the person he is, and he wants to be in a real world.
"Sometimes in our world we're pulled into an illusory state. I want to stay normal. I'll do as much as possible to uphold my privacy," asserted Shahid.
Shahid Secluded Himself?
In the same interview, when Shahid was asked if he secluded himself, he had said, "Secluded is too strong a word. It isn't as if I don't have friends and a family. My father lives just a floor below, and I've a set of friends I'm very close to. I've people in my space. But not outside it. I'm not from a filmi background. So naturally my friends are from outside the industry."
Cut To Present...
Both Shahid and Kareena are happily married to Mira Rajput and Saif Ali Khan, respectively. Interestingly, both are proud parents of two kids. While Shahid is a proud father of Misha and Zain, Kareena recently delivered a baby boy after Taimur Ali Khan.
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor Gives A Akshay Kumar Twist To Pawri Ho Rahi Hai Trend With Raashi Khanna, Raj & DK
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor Feels Mira Rajput Looks Too Young To Be A Mother Of Two