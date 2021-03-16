When Shahid Kapoor Admitted That He Was In Pain After Breaking Up With Kareena Kapoor: The Pain Has Receded

Shahid On His Break Up With Kareena

In an interview with Subhash K Jha in January 2009, when the Kaminey actor was asked if questions related to Kareena make him uncomfortable, he had said, "No. It's been a year now. The pain has receded. See, I know that as an actor I'm not allowed to have my complete privacy even if I wanted to. I try to keep my personal life to myself."

'I Want To Stay Normal'

Shahid had further added that he wants to stay connected with the person he is, and he wants to be in a real world.

"Sometimes in our world we're pulled into an illusory state. I want to stay normal. I'll do as much as possible to uphold my privacy," asserted Shahid.

Shahid Secluded Himself?

In the same interview, when Shahid was asked if he secluded himself, he had said, "Secluded is too strong a word. It isn't as if I don't have friends and a family. My father lives just a floor below, and I've a set of friends I'm very close to. I've people in my space. But not outside it. I'm not from a filmi background. So naturally my friends are from outside the industry."

Cut To Present...

Both Shahid and Kareena are happily married to Mira Rajput and Saif Ali Khan, respectively. Interestingly, both are proud parents of two kids. While Shahid is a proud father of Misha and Zain, Kareena recently delivered a baby boy after Taimur Ali Khan.