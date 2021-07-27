Kareena Kapoor Has To Learn How To Talk To Press And To People On Stage: Subash Ghai [Flashback]

Ghai: Kareena Is Kiddish

In 2001, while speaking to Rediff about Kareena Kapoor, Ghai had said, "She has a very instinctive talent; she is a bundle of talent. Only, she is a bit kiddish and speaks her mind without realising the consequences."

Ghai Had Revealed What He Dislikes About Kareena

"She has still to learn how to talk to the press and to people on stage. She doesn't want to use flowery language, doesn't want to be diplomatic," had said Ghai.

'Kareena Doesn't Have Starry Attitude'

In the same interview, Subhash went on to add that Kareena is too young, but one thing he can assure everyone about her is that she's a very good-hearted and an honest girl.

"She's very, very cooperative and very loving towards everyone. She doesn't have that starry attitude that says, 'I belong to the Kapoor family'." added Ghai.

Cut To Present..

In the last twenty years, Kareena has not only delivered several blockbusters, but also gave audiences memorable films like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Talaash, Udta Punjab, etc., that will always be etched in their hearts.