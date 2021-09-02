When Varun Dhawan Recalled How People Went Crazy Over Sidharth Shukla During A Shoot!

The untimely demise of TV heartthrob and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has left celebrities and fans in deep shock and grief. The Balika Vadhu actor passed away due to heart attack on Thursday (September 2).

Known to be one of the most popular stars on the small screen, Sidharth made his debut in Bollywood with Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in which he essayed the role of Alia's character Kavya's suitor.

Back then during the promotions of the film, Varun had once admitted that he was surprised when he saw how people were crazy about Sidharth and even felt a bit jealous of him when he got so much attention on the sets.

Speaking at a press meet, the Kalank actor had opened up on Sidharth's popularity and said, "In Borivali we were shooting... First there were a couple of aunties, and I didn't pay much attention thinking there was a kids' market nearby. Then some school kids came calling Sidharth's name, that's when I realised there's going to be a problem."

Helmed by Shashank Khaitaan, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania revolves around a small-town girl who heads to Delhi to find a designer outfit for arranged wedding but ends up finding love instead. The film was a commercial success at the box office.

Coming back to Sidharth Shukla's demise, Varun penned a moving tribute for his co-star which read, "Rip brother 💔u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters. Meanwhile, the social media is flooded with condolence messages as everyone is expressing their shock and grief over this heartbreaking news.