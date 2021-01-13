When Varun Dhawan Revealed Why He Did Not Want Dad David Dhawan To Launch Him!

Actor Varun Dhawan is often in the headlines owing to the ongoing nepotism debate. While the actor has delivered multiple hits at the box office, he's often criticised for his acting skills. So, when his last release Coolie No. 1 released on Amazon Prime Video, many netizens took to Twitter and slammed the actor for doing such 'masala' film. Many also went ahead to criticise both David and Varun Dhawan over their collaboration, and asked the duo to refrain from making remakes of 90s films.

On that note, we bring to you an old interview of Varun, wherein he had spoken about his film industry launch and revealed why he didn't want to get launched by his dad David Dhawan, who's touted as the King of comedy dramas.

Ahead of his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, Varun had spoken to a media portal and said, "Let me be honest enough to confess that I did not want to begin my work with my father, because I would not have been able to in that case to learn from him. My dad has to his credit as many as 40 films but unlike Karan Johar or Yashji who launch new faces, he hasn't launched even one single new face."

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan To Shake A Leg With Salman Khan In Antim?

"I am glad I am making my debut with Karan Johar's film. Dad and Karan do not even know each other socially because both their schools of films are different. Dad was happy when I told him that I had joined Karan's unit as an A.D," had added Varun.

Cut to present, when Varun was recently asked if he will feature in massy films, he instantly said that he wouldn't think twice to say yes to such projects, as he knows his audiences and they love him for his work.

With respect to work, Varun is currently busy with the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Made Up His Mind About Marriage With Natasha Dalal When He Saw His Brother & Sister-In-Law!