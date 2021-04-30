young-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-looks-like-a-disney-princess-in-this-throwback-picture

Soulful Sunday is here and we bring to you a throwback picture of beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which is going viral on the social media for all the right reasons. Netizens have found out an unseen picture of young Aishwarya, wherein she is looking like a Disney princess.

In the picture, Aishwarya is seen donning an embroidered mustard yellow coloured outfit and has left her hair open. Going by the picture, it's easy to say that the picture is either from her initial days of modelling or acting.

Nonetheless, Aishwarya looks breathtakingly stunning. No wonder why her beauty has always been a hot topic of discussion among the moviegoers. Even today, when she is in her 40s, netizens simply adore her unparalleled beauty.

Speaking about Aishwarya's beauty, we look back at one of her impressive interviews wherein she had said that her looks can never overtake her hardwork.

During her initial days in Bollywood, Aishwarya had given a strong statement when she was asked if she had ever been favoured because of her looks and not talent.

She had said, "Look, I can't fight the looks I've been born with. If I'm blessed with good looks, so be it. But for Pete's sake, don't knock my hard work, my professionalism. I'm only three-films-old. I haven't given any of my directors any reason to complain."

She further added, "I don't mean to be patronising, but the truth is that everyone will have to live with the fact that I am Aishwarya Rai. I'm not fighting my genes, my good fortune or my own achievements. Perhaps the fact that I got top projects... because top film-makers wanted to work with me... must have annoyed some of the leading actors."

Cut to present, Aishwarya is busy managing both her home and career. With respect to work, she will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.