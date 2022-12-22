5 Reasons Why Hrithik Roshan's Performance In Vikram Vedha Stands Out In 2022

Before the trailer of Vikram Vedha was launched, cinephiles didn't expect Hrithik Roshan to pull off a role like Vedha. However, he proved all his naysayers wrong as he delivered a power-packed performance as Vedha in the action thriller. The Pushkar-Gayathri directorial co-starring Saif Ali Khan might not have performed as per expectations, but Hrithik Roshan's stellar performance was appreciated by critics and audience alike.

Fans eagerly wait for Hrithik Roshan's film with bated breath and Vikram Vedha was no different. The film was deemed a masterpiece as it received positive reviews from leading critics across the country. Everyone was busy gushing about Hrithik's role as he made for a formidable antagonist to Saif Ali Khan's SSP Vikram.

As the year comes to an end, I cannot help but call Hrithik Roshan's act the most outstanding performance by a leading actor in 2022. Here's are five reasons why I strongly believe so.

HRITHIK ROSHAN UPCOMING FILMS

After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, which is touted as India's first action aerial franchise. He will share screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in his career. Movie buffs are quite excited to see the fresh pairing on the silver screen.

Do you think Hrithik Roshan stood out with his impressive performance in Vikram Vedha? We look forward to reading your thoughts about his act in the film. Do tweet us @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bollywood and television.