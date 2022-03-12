Aamir Khan Birthday Special: Every Die-Hard Fan Of The Superstar Should Know These Interesting Facts
The year was 1988 when a new face took the film industry by storm. With his chocolate boy looks and enticing smile, the lad made everyone shed a tear with his tragic love story in his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. We are talking about none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan! Interestingly 15 years before that, that same handsome boy had charmed everyone in Yaadon Ki Baaaraat.
Aamir's cousin Mansoor Khan remembers him as a 'very quiet and shy' boy as a kid. After gaining popularity as the boy-next-door with rom-coms like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Dil amongst others, Aamir stepped out of his comfort zone to deliver films like Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti and many others.
Slowly, the actor became a trendsetter with his unique, creative ideas which earned him the tag of 'Mr Perfectionist'. He was the one who introduced Bollywood to the 100 crore club with his film Ghajini. Known for his eye for detailing and picking up unconventional subjects, Aamir's excellent body of work as an actor, director and producer has established himself as one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry.
As Aamir Khan turns 57 on Monday (March 14, 2022), we bring you some interesting trivia about the superstar.
Aamir Khan's Love For Chess
The superstar had revealed that his favourite pastime is playing chess. In fact, Aamir learnt to play this game from his grandmother when he was six. Now wonder, world chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand recently said that he would love Aamir to play his reel version in his biopic.
Aamir Was Approached For Josh
Yes, you heard that right! The actor was offered to play one of the roles in Mansoor Khan's Josh. However, Aamir wanted to play some other character in the film. On the other hand, Mansoor felt that he was a miscast for that role. Thus, Aamir couldn't be a part of that movie.
Dev Anand Wanted To Cast Aamir In Pyaar Ka Taraana
The legendary actor-filmmaker had made this revelation in an interview with Filmfare in 1997. Dev Anand had offered Aamir this film, however, the latter couldn't take it up because he didn't have the dates for the film's shoot in Copenhagen.
The Laal Singh Chaddha actor had revealed in a chat with expressfoodie.com that he is quite fond of biryani and Shahi Rogan Josh adding that he now enjoys eating vegan food.
Aamir Khan's Fascination For Balloons As A Kid
Aamir's brother Faisal Khan had revealed in one of his interviews that he and the Rang De Basanti actors as kids, would get their entire house including the furniture, walls and fans decorated with balloons on their birthday parties.