Aamir Khan Birthday Special: Every Die-Hard Fan Of The Superstar Should Know These Interesting Facts

The year was 1988 when a new face took the film industry by storm. With his chocolate boy looks and enticing smile, the lad made everyone shed a tear with his tragic love story in his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. We are talking about none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan! Interestingly 15 years before that, that same handsome boy had charmed everyone in Yaadon Ki Baaaraat.

Aamir's cousin Mansoor Khan remembers him as a 'very quiet and shy' boy as a kid. After gaining popularity as the boy-next-door with rom-coms like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Dil amongst others, Aamir stepped out of his comfort zone to deliver films like Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti and many others.

Sai Tamhankar Recalls How She Bagged Ghajini; Says She Wanted To Marry Her Co-Star Aamir Khan

Slowly, the actor became a trendsetter with his unique, creative ideas which earned him the tag of 'Mr Perfectionist'. He was the one who introduced Bollywood to the 100 crore club with his film Ghajini. Known for his eye for detailing and picking up unconventional subjects, Aamir's excellent body of work as an actor, director and producer has established himself as one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry.

Laal Singh Chaddha Makers Announce New Release Date For Aamir Khan's Film; Express Gratitude To Adipurush Team

As Aamir Khan turns 57 on Monday (March 14, 2022), we bring you some interesting trivia about the superstar.