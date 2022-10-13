Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani Ad Controversy: Is It Really Troublesome Or A Victim Of Just Another Boycott Trend?

India is a tricky country when it comes to religion and caste. Not a day goes by when people resort to social media to boycott something. Needless to say that Bollywood stars are always under the radar of these so-called saviours of religion. The latest to do so is, yes, the favourite of all, Aamir Khan's new AU Small Finance Bank ad, which also features actress Kiara Advani.

The ad challenges an age-old Hindu tradition that has come under heavy criticism for allegedly hurting Hindu feelings. There is no conflict if something progressive is portrayed on screen or in an advertisement. But, before we see why the ad's concept doesn't fit well with the brand, let's talk about the ad first. Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani are newlywed couples who are travelling back from their wedding in a car and discuss why both of them did not cry during the bidaai. The ad, further, shows the couple at the bride's house and the groom takes the first step inside, which is essentially against the traditional practice.

In the ad, Aamir then says, "Why should traditions that have continued for centuries continue to do so. That is why we question every banking tradition. To give you the best service." This is what has backfired for the bank and particularly for Aamir Khan, who is infamous for ridiculing Hindu traditions.

People are running an online campaign against the ad and demanding its removal, while many are pointing out why only Hindu rituals and traditions are used with the noble idea of bringing change. The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri, also slammed the commercial and took to Twitter to say that banks should focus on improving the corrupt banking system rather than social or cultural norms. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Narottam Mishra has also advised Aamir Khan to think wisely before hurting the beliefs of people. Meanwhile, social media users have shared their displeasure with the ad. One user wrote, "Privatisation will make us a consumer without moral values. Hum Kaha Ja Rahe Hain." Another user commented, "reminds me of rajshri paan masala ads."

To some extent, Agnihotri's point makes sense; that banks should focus more on doing campaigns about specific banking issues and things. But, what I don't understand is how the concept of the ad hurts sentiments. What is wrong with questioning outdated and regressive customs? Why aren't we open to change? And, how can talking about transformation in customs be insulting to any religion in question?

The commercial attempts to break the usually followed practise of a married woman going to her in-laws' home by showing a man going as a ghar jamai. Even the tagline of the ad says, "Badlav humse hai meaning change should come from us."

Although the advertisement stands correct at its core, the story has no logical connection with the banking system, given the ad is for a bank. Secondly, why so much hullabaloo about an ad? Why don't we look at the broader side of what a thing carries? Here, many seem to be opposing the perception of role reversal, and people aren't happy about such changes.

The rift is neither about hurting religious sentiments nor attacking a particular religion's beliefs; it is more about why the change? Be it role reversal, a man being a ghar jamai, a househusband or a male partner who supports a woman's career and her life's dreams and aspirations must be normalised. We should often talk about such practises that have no quality to add.

Another point we are all missing here is that we don't take offence or debate when a woman leaves her old life and paternal home to live with her husband and his family, at the same time adjusting to new things. Then why is a man leaving his home to stay with his wife or even helping her with daily household chores considered unmanly? When a woman's contribution to a man's life to succeed has been taken as her responsibility, then why can't we do the same for a man?

Why do we even need a sentimental ad to glorify and boast about what the genders are doing for each other? On the other side, I also understand when people say why everytime Hindu's traditions are selected to make a fictional story for an or a film. All religions have archaic and conservation traditions and customs, and they should be revised time and again according to circumstances and need. There should always be scope for change in order to avoid rigidity. A change should be made in every section of society. A culture that adapts to changing conditions will consistently remain ahead.