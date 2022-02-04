Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: When The Actor Went 'Dhoom Machale' With His Performances

It's not easy to carve your own path when you have one of India's legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan as your father. There's a fear of constantly being under the illustrious person's shadow but Abhishek Bachchan isn't the one who will give it up so easily! His mantra of 'slow and steady wins the race' has earned him loyal fans who stood by his side through thick and thin.

He is one of the few actors in the tinsel town who has never shied away from shedding his vanity to take up challenging roles which push him out of his comfort zone. A quick look at his two-decade journey and you'll realize that he is one of the most underrated actors who has always delivered a remarkable act whenever the writing and the execution has been right.

Off screen, Junior Bachchan never fails to amaze us with his witty comeback to trolls who never miss a chance to take a dig at him. Not just in reel, Ab Jr is Mr Cool in real as well.

As Abhishek Bachchan turns 46 tomorrow (February 5), we bring you a list of some of his most memorable performances which left us asking for more.