Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: When The Actor Went 'Dhoom Machale' With His Performances
It's not easy to carve your own path when you have one of India's legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan as your father. There's a fear of constantly being under the illustrious person's shadow but Abhishek Bachchan isn't the one who will give it up so easily! His mantra of 'slow and steady wins the race' has earned him loyal fans who stood by his side through thick and thin.
He is one of the few actors in the tinsel town who has never shied away from shedding his vanity to take up challenging roles which push him out of his comfort zone. A quick look at his two-decade journey and you'll realize that he is one of the most underrated actors who has always delivered a remarkable act whenever the writing and the execution has been right.
Amitabh Bachchan Reacts As Milind Deora Calls Abhishek Bachchan 'Bollywood's Most Underrated Actor'
Off screen, Junior Bachchan never fails to amaze us with his witty comeback to trolls who never miss a chance to take a dig at him. Not just in reel, Ab Jr is Mr Cool in real as well.
Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Being Rejected By Many Directors Before His Debut; 'It Has Taken A Lot Of Heartache'
As Abhishek Bachchan turns 46 tomorrow (February 5), we bring you a list of some of his most memorable performances which left us asking for more.
Lallan Singh (Yuva)
Abhishek Bachchan as the crude street thug Lallan Singh delivered a charismatic performance in Mani Ratnam's Yuva. Right from the simmering anger to the violent streak, the actor got it bang on right.
Rakesh Trivedi/ Bunty (Bunty Aur Babli)
As the smooth-talking conman Bunty, Abhishek Bachchan's Bunty has a charm of its own. Also, his chemistry with Rani Mukerji was all things fun.
Shankar Nagre (Sarkar)
Abhishek Bachchan captured the sobriety and intensity of his character Shankar Nagre with ease despite sharing screen space with one of India's legendary stars and his father Amitabh Bachchan.
Gurukant Desai (Guru)
A landmark film in Abhishek Bachchan's career, the actor silenced all his naysayers with his bombastic performance in Mani Ratnam's Guru which was loosely inspired by Dhirubhai Ambani's life story.
Sam (Dostana)
Abhishek Bachchan along with his partner-in-crime John Abraham gave us the word 'bromance' in this breezy film which also gave a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's 'desi-ness'.
Beera Munda (Raavan)
While the film failed to make a mark at the box office with its wafer-thin plot, Abhishek Bachchan did receive some rave reviews for his portrayal of a bandit leader.
Robbie (Manmarziyaan)
As the silent, brooding potential match Robbie who doesn't mind waiting for his 'love', Abhishek Bachchan's Robbie was a perfect foil to Vicky Kaushal's wild child and Taapsee Pannu's liberated girl act.
Hemant Shah (The Bigg Bull)
Abhishek Bachchan's earnest bull's run was the only saving grace in this Kookie Gulati directorial which crashed down upon its OTT release.