Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: Every Fan Of The Superstar Should Know These Interesting Facts About Him

A few years back, in an interview with Filmfare magazine, when Ajay Devgn was asked to name a song that describes his life, the actor had picked up 'Main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya' from Dev Anand's 1961 film Hum Dono. Likewise, the Bollywood star too kept his calm and battled all storms in his three-decade long journey in showbiz.

With his brooding eyes which speaks more than the words and his witty sense of humour, Devgn has been winning hearts and how! 'A superstar of all seasons,' his diverse filmography filled with numerous blockbuster fits is a proof that there's something unique about him which both the masses and the classes adore.

Unlike most B-town celebrities, Devgn prefers to stay low-key and lets his films do all the talking. Earlier this year, he made his OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness for which he received some rave reviews.

As Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn turns a year older tomorrow (April 2, 2022), we bring you some interesting facts about him that every fan should know.