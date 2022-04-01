Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: Every Fan Of The Superstar Should Know These Interesting Facts About Him
A few years back, in an interview with Filmfare magazine, when Ajay Devgn was asked to name a song that describes his life, the actor had picked up 'Main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya' from Dev Anand's 1961 film Hum Dono. Likewise, the Bollywood star too kept his calm and battled all storms in his three-decade long journey in showbiz.
With his brooding eyes which speaks more than the words and his witty sense of humour, Devgn has been winning hearts and how! 'A superstar of all seasons,' his diverse filmography filled with numerous blockbuster fits is a proof that there's something unique about him which both the masses and the classes adore.
Unlike most B-town celebrities, Devgn prefers to stay low-key and lets his films do all the talking. Earlier this year, he made his OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness for which he received some rave reviews.
As Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn turns a year older tomorrow (April 2, 2022), we bring you some interesting facts about him that every fan should know.
This Is Ajay Devgn's Favourite Film From The 90s!
The Bollywood star has been a part of many successful movies belonging to different genres in the 90s, but Mahesh Bhatt's Zakhm is very close to his heart.
Ajay Devgn's Biggest Fear
Most of us have grown up watching Ajay attempting some of the riskiest action sequences on the big screen. Remember his iconic split stunt in his debut film Phool Aur Kaante? While the actor is a braveheart when it comes to pulling off these jaw-dropping scenes, in real life, his biggest fear is losing love.
Ajay Devgn's Acting Debut Is Not Phool Aur Kaante!
Yes, you heard that right. Before sashaying into Bollywood as an adult with this Kuku Kohli directorial, the superstar had played the child version of Mithun Chakraborty's character in Bapu's Pyari Behna. He was credited as 'Master Chotu' in the movie.
Ajay Devgn's Favourite Number
Reportedly, the RRR actor's favourite number is seven. In fact, most of his cars have the number plate whose digits add up to seven.
Can You Guess Ajay Devgn's Favourite Perfume?
Well, the man swears by Polo Green For Men by Ralph Lauren that he has been wearing for the last three decades! Like Tom Ford had once said, 'Good manners and good cologne is what transforms a man into a gentleman.'