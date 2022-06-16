When Akshay Kumar Said 'If You Are Not Breaking Records Or Setting Trends Today, You Are In Trouble'

Akshay
Kumar's
latest
release
Samrat
Prithviraj
tanked
at
the
box
office,
and
his
fans
are
deeply
saddened,
as
the
film
could
not
live
up
to
their
expectations.
On
this
note,
we
bring
to
you
an
old
interview
of
Akshay,
wherein
he
had
spoken
about
breaking
records
at
the
box
office.
"In
this
industry
it's
never
about
what
you
have
accomplished
in
the
past.
If
your
not
breaking
records
or
setting
trends
today,
you
are
in
trouble," had
said
Akshay
in
2012
interview.
"One
has
to
stay
in
the
game
for
it's
a
hard
monkey
chain
to
climb
if
you
don't.
Moreover,
there
is
no
such
thing
as
free
bananas
in
this
line
of
business.
I
know
that
without
a
blink
of
an
eye,
my
happiness
can
be
taken
away
from
me
at
any
moment.
This
is
how
nature
works," added
Akshay.
Cut
to
present,
Akshay
has
many
films
in
his
kitty
lined
up
for
release.
Earlier
today,
Akshay
announced
the
release
date
of
his
upcoming
film
Raksha
Bandhan.
The
film
will
hit
theatres
on
August
11,
2022
and
will
clash
with
Aamir
Khan-starrer
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
at
the
box
office.
With
respect
to
work,
Akshay
will
next
be
seen
in
Ram
Setu,
Oh
My
God!
2,
Selfiee,
Gorkha,
Soorarai
Pottru
Hindi
remake
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.