When Akshay Kumar Said 'If You Are Not Breaking Records Or Setting Trends Today, You Are In Trouble'

Akshay Kumar's latest release Samrat Prithviraj tanked at the box office, and his fans are deeply saddened, as the film could not live up to their expectations. On this note, we bring to you an old interview of Akshay, wherein he had spoken about breaking records at the box office.

"In this industry it's never about what you have accomplished in the past. If your not breaking records or setting trends today, you are in trouble," had said Akshay in 2012 interview.

"One has to stay in the game for it's a hard monkey chain to climb if you don't. Moreover, there is no such thing as free bananas in this line of business. I know that without a blink of an eye, my happiness can be taken away from me at any moment. This is how nature works," added Akshay.

Cut to present, Akshay has many films in his kitty lined up for release.

Earlier today, Akshay announced the release date of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. The film will hit theatres on August 11, 2022 and will clash with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

With respect to work, Akshay will next be seen in Ram Setu, Oh My God! 2, Selfiee, Gorkha, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.