Alia Bhatt: If I Wanted To Get Married To Ranbir, Would I Say It So Openly On Koffee With Karan? [Flashback]

Ever since wedding rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gripped B-town, netizens have been sharing several old interviews and pictures of the lovebirds that hint that they were destined to be together. We came across an old interview of Alia Bhatt during the promotions of Two States, wherein she had spoken about her wish to marry Ranbir Kapoor.

It all happened when Alia and Parineeti Chopra graced the chat show of Karan Johar Koffee With Karan and the Highway actress said that she would love to marry Ranbir.

During the rapid fire round, when Karan asked Alia, "If your swayamvar were to take place today in Bollywood, name three men you would love to have contest for you," Alia took Ranbir's name first, followed by Salman Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Later, when Karan asked her, "An actor you would not mind doing a steamy scene with," she had taken Ranbir's name and said that she would marry Ranbir.

In 2014, when Alia was asked about her comment on marrying Ranbir, she told Rediff, "If I wanted to get married to Ranbir, would I say it so openly on Koffee With Karan? That was just like a fan girl talking. I said I want to marry him because he is so cute; I meant it like a fan and not in real terms."

Cut to present, it's been more than a couple of years since Ranbir and Alia have been seeing each other. Before dating Alia, Ranbir was in a serious relationship with Katrina Kaif who is now married to Vicky Kaushal.

On an interesting note, it is to be seen if Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will mark their presence at Ranbir-Alia's wedding.