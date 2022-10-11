Amitabh Bachchan Goes Blazing Guns at 80 With A Lineup Of Films

You blink an eye and there's another announcement for a new film that stars Amitabh Bachchan. Big B turns 80 today (October 11), and the entire nation is sending their heartfelt birthday wishes to the megastar. Amitabh Bachchan is just getting better, as rightly said by his dear friend Ramesh Shippy, and added that he "can do anything and everything perfectly. Has there been anybody bigger or better? " We will not even try to second Shippy's thoughts on Bachchan.

Big B has not lost his screen presence, and with every film he proves he is here to stay. Even after working all these years, Amitabh is able to recreate the same magic every time on screen. He was recently seen in Goodbye, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The family drama, directed by Vikas Bahl, is currently running in theatres. The film was released on October 7.

The superstar already has several films lined up, telling us that he isn't finished yet. Let's have a look at his upcoming films.

Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher will be seen in this Suraj Barjataya drama based on friendship, adventure, and life. The film will release on November 11, which also features Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles.

The Intern

This is a Hindi remake of a popular Hollywood movie of the same name that had Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. The Hindi remake will feature Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Yes, both stars will share screen space again after Piku. And being Piku fans, we are excited. Talking about working with Big B again, Deepika said, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-stars again." .

Ganapath

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in this action thriller starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and is set for a December release.

Project K



Big B also has a pan-Indian Telugu film directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The sci-fi drama features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, which will be her debut in Tollywood. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Prabhas dedicated a note to Bachchan on him joining the film and said it was an honour for him to work with him.

Brahmastra Part Two: Dev



Amitabh Bachchan, who was seen in a crucial role in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, will be seen in the second instalment of the film. Director Ayan Mukerji recently announced that Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will be released in 2025. The sci-fi trilogy also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and has been successful at the box office.