Amitabh Bachchan Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak With Abhishek Bachchan As Uunchai Hits Theatres; PICS

Amitabh Bachchan has been making the headlines for his upcoming movie these days. The legendary actor, who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, is now pinning hopes on Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai. Also starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongopa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika in key roles, Uunchai has been an ode to friendship. The movie has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs ever since the trailer has been announced and appears to be a slice of life movie.

For the uninitiated, Uunchai is a story of three friends who decide to climb Mount Everest in order to pay a tribute to their late friend who was a mountaineer. The trailer gave a glimpse of the struggles the trio (Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani) went through and how their strong willpower helped them conquer all the adversities. Interestingly, as Uunchai has hit the theatres today, Amitabh Bachchan was seen seeking blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.