Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: Her Best Quotes Which Pack A Punch

Girl Power On Screen

"We never explore female relationships in our films. Two girls come into a movie and are associated with each other only because of a guy... I'll make films to change that."

Well, Anushka did stay true to her words. She along with her brother Karnesh Sharma founded a production banner which rolled out strong female protagonists in projects like NH10, Pari, Bulbbul to name a few.

On Being Real

"I do have moments when I feel insecure. I do have moments when I feel jealous and that's normal. It's a very normal emotion. It's your action and your attitude and your reaction to that that is important."

It's rare to hear an actress talking about her insecurities, and we totally laud the Jab Harry Met Sejal for being unapologetically herself.

It's Okay To Take A Break

"It's so hard for people to believe that someone would like to take time off to be rejuvenated. You shouldn't deny yourself that because it's important to be able to think fresh. Then you can take the right decisions. You need to have a balanced mind to take the right calls in life."

At a time when everyone is in a rat race to stay relevant, Anushka's thought process comes across as a breath of fresh air.

Anushka's Take On Marriage

"You should marry because you feel right about the person. You should marry because the person fills you up. Marriage should never be a compromise or a settlement. You have to understand that it's a commitment. It's a promise. And you only promise something that holds value. So, you need to find someone, who understands that value and its sanctity."

Kudos to you girl, for saying it LOUD and CLEAR!

Be Comfortable In Your Skin

"My body's not as it used to be; it's not as toned as it was. And I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that 'perfect body'. I've realised that it's a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look."

In a society where women are raised to live up to unrealistic beauty standards put upon them, Anushka shrugs off haters with her confidence.