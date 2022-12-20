Happy Birthday Taimur: 5 Times Tim Proved That He Is A True Daddy’s Boy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most adored power couples in the industry and they never miss out on a chance to dish out major family goals. For the uninitiated, the Pataudi couple, had tied the knot on October 16, 2012, were blessed with a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. It goes without saying the Taimur has been the apple of everyone's eyes ever since he has been born. From the buzz over his name to his first glimpse, his cute tactics and more, everything about Taimur tends to make the headlines.

In fact, ever since Kareena made her debut on Instagram, she has been sharing adorable pics of the little munchkin which tends to take the social media by a storm every now and then. The power couple often spends quality time with Taimur and their pics often make us go awwww. As Taimur is turning is year older today, we bring you 5 pics which prove that Taimur is a truly a daddy's boy

https://www.instagram.com/p/CToi269M1eB/ Inculcating Values This adorable pic had Saif Ali Khan inculcating religious values in his son as they were seen praying together during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Interestingly, the father-son duo were seen making a statement in white kurta pyjamas. Practising Yoga Together This pic had young Taimur imitating his daddy cool as they practised yoga together. Saif was dressed in a royal blue t-shirt with grey track pants while Tim looked cute in his dark blue coloured t-shirt with light blue shorts. Gardening Lessons Saif, who loves gardening, was seen dishing out gardening lessons to Taimur in this adorable pic. In this pic, Taimur and Saif were twinning in white kurta pyjama and were busy planting plants in their balcony. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (kareenakapoorkhan) Taimur Gets A Special Hairstylist Saif took complete advantage of the COVID 19 lockdown to spend quality time with little Tim. This pic had Saif dressed in a white kurta pyjama as he turned hairstylist for Taimur who looked cute in his grey t-shirt. Saif Ali Khan Has Got Taimur’s Back This pic captured an adorable moment between Saif and Taimur as the Nawab of Pataudi got his son's back. Kareena captioned the image as, "Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally".

