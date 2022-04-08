From Salman Khan To Katrina Kaif, 6 Celebs Who Might Skip Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding

Salman Khan

Do we even need to give a reason behind his expected absence at Ranbir-Alia's wedding? It's known to all that Salman and Ranbir don't see each other eye to eye because of their common ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif

Considering that Katrina and Ranbir parted ways on an ugly note, which was pretty visible during Jagga Jasoos promotions, we doubt that she will grace the wedding of Alia and her ex-boyfriend. However, one might expect her to congratulate the duo via her social media handle.



Sidharth Malhotra

Just like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra might ditch her wedding with Ranbir. However, one can expect his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani to attend the wedding as she shares a great rapport with her.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who has targeted Ranbir and Alia several times in her interviews, is also expected to ditch their wedding.

Vicky Kaushal

Before dating Katrina, Vicky shared a warm equation with Ranbir Kapoor and their bromance was pretty visible in Sanju. However, after marrying Katrina, we are not sure if Vicky will attend the wedding. Well, only time will tell if he will give it a miss or not.

Govinda

The way Govinda indulged in a spat with Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu during Jagga Jasoos shoot, there's no way that he will be in attendance at Alia-Ranbir's wedding.