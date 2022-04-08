    For Quick Alerts
      From Salman Khan To Katrina Kaif, 6 Celebs Who Might Skip Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding

      By
      |

      Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fans can't keep calm as their favourite B-town couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level. Amid all the hullabaloo around their wedding, we bring to you a list of celebrities who might skip Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

      Salman Khan

      Salman Khan

      Do we even need to give a reason behind his expected absence at Ranbir-Alia's wedding? It's known to all that Salman and Ranbir don't see each other eye to eye because of their common ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

      Katrina Kaif

      Katrina Kaif

      Considering that Katrina and Ranbir parted ways on an ugly note, which was pretty visible during Jagga Jasoos promotions, we doubt that she will grace the wedding of Alia and her ex-boyfriend. However, one might expect her to congratulate the duo via her social media handle.

      Sidharth Malhotra

      Sidharth Malhotra

      Just like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra might ditch her wedding with Ranbir. However, one can expect his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani to attend the wedding as she shares a great rapport with her.

      Kangana Ranaut

      Kangana Ranaut

      Kangana Ranaut who has targeted Ranbir and Alia several times in her interviews, is also expected to ditch their wedding.

      Vicky Kaushal

      Vicky Kaushal

      Before dating Katrina, Vicky shared a warm equation with Ranbir Kapoor and their bromance was pretty visible in Sanju. However, after marrying Katrina, we are not sure if Vicky will attend the wedding. Well, only time will tell if he will give it a miss or not.

      Govinda

      Govinda

      The way Govinda indulged in a spat with Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu during Jagga Jasoos shoot, there's no way that he will be in attendance at Alia-Ranbir's wedding.

      Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 19:46 [IST]
      X