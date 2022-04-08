From Salman Khan To Katrina Kaif, 6 Celebs Who Might Skip Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fans can't keep calm as their favourite B-town couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level. Amid all the hullabaloo around their wedding, we bring to you a list of celebrities who might skip Ranbir and Alia's wedding.
Salman Khan
Do we even need to give a reason behind his expected absence at Ranbir-Alia's wedding? It's known to all that Salman and Ranbir don't see each other eye to eye because of their common ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.
Katrina Kaif
Considering
that
Katrina
and
Ranbir
parted
ways
on
an
ugly
note,
which
was
pretty
visible
during
Jagga
Jasoos
promotions,
we
doubt
that
she
will
grace
the
wedding
of
Alia
and
her
ex-boyfriend.
However,
one
might
expect
her
to
congratulate
the
duo
via
her
social
media
handle.
Sidharth Malhotra
Just like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra might ditch her wedding with Ranbir. However, one can expect his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani to attend the wedding as she shares a great rapport with her.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut who has targeted Ranbir and Alia several times in her interviews, is also expected to ditch their wedding.
Vicky Kaushal
Before dating Katrina, Vicky shared a warm equation with Ranbir Kapoor and their bromance was pretty visible in Sanju. However, after marrying Katrina, we are not sure if Vicky will attend the wedding. Well, only time will tell if he will give it a miss or not.
Govinda
The way Govinda indulged in a spat with Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu during Jagga Jasoos shoot, there's no way that he will be in attendance at Alia-Ranbir's wedding.