Christmas 2022: From Kiara To Kriti, Red Outfit Ideas To Raise Mercury This party Season

Christmas is knocking at the door, and everyone is eagerly writing to celebrate their favourite time of the season. December is filled with happiness as there is also excitement for the New Year and for the delicious delicacies, lovely decorations, and the most loved part of the season: dressing up in beautiful attire. Party season is here, and if you are confused about what to wear, then we are here to help.

When it comes to style and fashion, who better to turn to than our Bollywood divas? Here are some red-hot looks by our Bollywood fashionistas you can take inspiration from for your Christmas outfits.

MALAIKA ARORA'S SENSUOUS DRESS

When it comes to sexy outfits, Malaika Arora is the one who carries them like no one else. Her crimson gown with a thigh-high slit, round neck, long sleeves, decorated gold buttoned cuffs, and a cutout revealing the midriff is a perfect outfit choice for the Christmas and New Year's party.

DEEPIKA'S BOSS PAANTSUIT

If you want to try something different from the usual dresses and gowns, take cues from Deepika Padukone's vibrant red pantsuit look. The oversized blazer, with its quirky bralette criss-cross neckline and flared trousers, is a stylish pick for this season's party.

SARA ALI KHAN'S MINI BODYCON DRESS

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan's chic and red hot shade bodycon thigh high slit mini dress is an ideal inspiration for the Christmas celebrations. Pair your dress with a matching red jacket and give your festive look a seductive makeover.

KIARA ADVANI'S CO-ORD SET

Kiara Advani's red co-ord set serves as the best pick for this Christmas season. The bustier crop top and high-waisted skirt can be paired with funky junk jewellery to turn heads at the party.

KRITI SANON'S VELVET GOWN

Take a cue from Kriti's velvet figure-hugging thigh-high slit gown and raise the temperature at the season's party. The ravishing attire features a sexy plunging neckline, and you can give a vintage touch to your look with bold red lips, open hair, and smokey eyes. The outfit can be paired with either a diamond necklace or just studs.

JANHVI KAPOOR SHIMMERY SLIT DRESS

Janhvi Kapoor's shimmery red backless gown featuring a thigh-high slit and thin straps can be a glamorous choice for this winter season. The figure-hugging dress can be teamed with high boots and minimal accessories. A frizzy hairdo and bold wine-colored lipstick for that added oomph.

ANANYA PANDAY SHORT SEQUIN DRESS

The Gen-Next actress keeps serving fashionable sartorial choices. Ananya's long bell-sleeve mini-dress adorned with sequin embellishments and floral applique work can be a chic pick for the Christmas party. The plunging V neckline that runs all the way down to the waist with floral studded big designs looks great with shiny high red heels and gold rings. Such an outfit can be worn with open tresses and nude pink lips, lots of eye shadow, lots and lots of mascara, and blush.