Dear Zindagi To 3 Idiots: 5 Feel Good Movies You Can Watch During The Festive Season

Dear Zindagi

Starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, Dear Zindagi is the coming of age drama which revolved around a budding cinematographer who has a troubled family life and faces major trust issues in her relationships. However, an encounter with free-spirited psychologist gives her a new perspective towards life. Interestingly, we all feel related to Alia's character of Kiara in the movie and Dear Zindagi leaves the audience with a smile.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Katrina Kaif in the lead. It was a buddy drama wherein three friends head on a road trip in Spain and participate in three different dangerous sports. The movie is an emotional ride and has all the elements of a perfect entertainer which will make you want to plan a road trip with your friend.

Queen

One of Kangana Ranaut's best performances, Queen was a Vikas Bahl directorial and features a heartwarming story of a simple girl who gets ditched by her groom just before her wedding. Heartbroken by it, she decides to go for the honeymoon trip alone and explores herself along with travelling the world which in turn changes her personality.

Jab We Met

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, this Imtiaz Ali directorial is one of the most popular movies in Bollywood. It is the story of a talkative free spirited girl Geet who meets a heartbroken businessman Aditya during one of her train journeys and their life changed upside down. Jab We Met has all the elements of a romantic comedy which will touch the right strings of your heart.

3 Idiots

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots features Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in the lead. The movie is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel titled Five Point Someone. 3 Idiots is a beautiful story of friendship between three engineering students and the societal pressures of the education system. It comes with beautiful life lessons that are relatable and won hearts along with leaving the audience with a big smile.