From Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan To Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor, 7 Ex-Flames Spotted At Karan Johar's B'Day Bash
Yesterday (May 25, 2022), Karan Johar turned 50 and many Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, etc., marked their presence at the do. But one thing that has caught everyone's attention is the presence of so many Bollywood ex-couples under the same roof.
Yes, you read it right! From Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor, last night, many ex-flames crossed each other's paths at Karan Johar's grand birthday bash. While we don't know if they bumped into each other or turned a blind eye to their ex-flames, we do know that how many exes were spotted at the party!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan
It's rare to see them in the same frame and last night was no different. While Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan were present at Karan Johar's birthday bash, they must have avoided bumping into each other and the reason is known to all!
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor
While Kareena Kapoor Khan attended her close friend Karan Johar's party with her husband Saif Ali Khan and bestie Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor graced Karan's birthday with his dear wife Mira.
Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor
It's known to all how Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor ended their relationship on an awkward note. Last night, Ranbir and Katrina were spotted under one roof at Karan Johar's birthday bash and we wonder if they exchanged pleasantries.
After all, Katrina bumped into Ranbir for the first time after his wedding with Alia Bhatt.
Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter
While these two never admitted to their relationship in public, rumours are rife that Ishaan was romantically involved with his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday.
While it used to be a common sight for their fans to see them together at any event, this time, the duo chose to arrive at the event separately, adding more fuel to the break-up rumours.
Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao
While Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are divorced, they share a very warm equation with each other. The duo arrived together at KJo's birthday bash and left paparazzi go click click click!
Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan
Unlike Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif is more cordial with her another ex-flame Salman Khan. Otherwise, how would you justify her doing her next film with him. We are sure that Salman must be least bothered about partying together with Vicky & Katrina.
Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are one of the most sorted ex-couple of B-town. Both of them arrived at the party with their respective partners and happily posed for the cameras.
Well, Bollywood ex-flames crossing each others' paths is a rare sight, but it is indeed apt that so many ex-flames were under the same roof for 'gossip king' Karan Johar's bash.