From Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan To Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor, 7 Ex-Flames Spotted At Karan Johar's B'Day Bash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan

It's rare to see them in the same frame and last night was no different. While Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan were present at Karan Johar's birthday bash, they must have avoided bumping into each other and the reason is known to all!

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor

While Kareena Kapoor Khan attended her close friend Karan Johar's party with her husband Saif Ali Khan and bestie Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor graced Karan's birthday with his dear wife Mira.

Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor

It's known to all how Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor ended their relationship on an awkward note. Last night, Ranbir and Katrina were spotted under one roof at Karan Johar's birthday bash and we wonder if they exchanged pleasantries.

After all, Katrina bumped into Ranbir for the first time after his wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter

While these two never admitted to their relationship in public, rumours are rife that Ishaan was romantically involved with his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday.

While it used to be a common sight for their fans to see them together at any event, this time, the duo chose to arrive at the event separately, adding more fuel to the break-up rumours.

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

While Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are divorced, they share a very warm equation with each other. The duo arrived together at KJo's birthday bash and left paparazzi go click click click!

Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan

Unlike Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif is more cordial with her another ex-flame Salman Khan. Otherwise, how would you justify her doing her next film with him. We are sure that Salman must be least bothered about partying together with Vicky & Katrina.

Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are one of the most sorted ex-couple of B-town. Both of them arrived at the party with their respective partners and happily posed for the cameras.