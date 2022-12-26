From Pool To Horse Stable: A Sneak Peak Into Salman Khan's Lush Panvel Farmhouse

Bollywood superstar and India's most popular star, Salman Khan, has over the years bought several luxurious properties. As the entire nation was forced to stay inside their homes during the pandemic, Salman Khan was among those who shifted his base to his massive farmhouse in Panvel. Khan's farmhouse is an hour away from Mumbai.

During his stay at his massive holiday home, Salman took up horse riding lessons, planted rice in the fields, drove tractors, and explored his artistic side further by painting. He also produced and sang songs at his farmhouse. Salman's farmhouse is rustic and has the charm of country life. Let us take you through Salman Khan's luxurious Panvel farmhouse.

SALMAN KHAN'S FARMHOUSE IS NAMED AFTER HIS YOUNGER SISTER ARPITA KHAN

Besides owning multiple lavish properties, such as The Galaxy Apartments in Bandra and a Dubai home, Salman Khan's farmhouse is called Arpita Farms, which the actor named after his beloved sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

SALMAN KHAN LEARNING FARMING

Salman Khan not only learned but also enjoys farming rice at his Panvel farmhouse. He also praised farmers who worked on plating rice in the area around his farmhouse.

Throwback: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Calls Salman Khan As The S**iest Looking Man In The Industry

HORSE RIDING LESSONS & ANIMALS

The highest-paid actor's love for horses is clearly seen by his stable and the vast area to ride the horses. Khan also makes sure that he spends some quality time with his horses once in a while.

SALMAN'S PANVEL FARMHOUSE HAS ALL THE REQUIRED FACILITIES

The actor's farmhouse also has a state-of-the-art gym where Salman works out to keep his abs in place. Salman spends a lot of time at his fully equipped gym while on vacation at his farmhouse. Brands like Being Strong Fitness Equipment and SK27 Gyms that are owned by the actor, Khan's farmhouse has a special corner dedicated to only working out.

SALMAN KHAN'S PANVEL FARMHOUSE BOASTS OF LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH A RUSTIC CHARM

Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel has a luxurious living room with a rustic charm. The room has large windows and wooden flooring, mahogany couches and chairs, and ivory cushions. It is a versatile space where Salman can host guests and spend time with loved ones.

Sherlyn Chopra Refuses To Wish Salman Khan On Birthday, Wants To 'Target' Him Next Year: Apne Peedit Behno...

SALMAN KHAN'S PANVEL FARMHOUSE'S MASSIVE SWIMMING POOL

Salman Khan's farmhouse, situated amidst the natural beauty of Panvel, boasts a lavish resort-style pool area. The space features white lounge chairs, palm trees, and a large image of Buddha, creating a peaceful and serene atmosphere.

SALMAN KHAN'S PANVEL FARMHOUSE'S VAST SCENIC GREEN LANDS

Salman Khan's farmhouse, located in the midst of Panvel's natural surroundings, has a rustic charm. The green surroundings and breathtaking views make the space a perfect place to relax and connect with nature.

Salman Khan Keeps His Promise To Launch Bodyguard Shera's Son; Here Are The Details