From Sam Bahadur To Chakda Xpress, Here Are 10 Upcoming Bollywood Biopics We Can't Wait To See In 2023

Audiences are always looking forward to hearing untold stories about great leaders and personalities that will inspire them. Such motivational stories showing the resilience of real-life heroes and the greatest figures in the world have always worked well on the silver screen. Over the years, Bollywood has produced several hit biopics. 2022 itself saw some great biopics such as Gangubai Khatwiawadi and Rocketry: The Nambo Effect.

Next year will also see a slew of highly anticipated biopics that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Carrying forward the trend of biographical films, here's a list of some of the most anticipated biopics you should be eagerly looking forward to in 2023.

Sam Bahadur

Based on the life of a war hero, Sam Manekshaw, actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen essaying the titular role in Sam Bahadur. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is said to shed some light on a few significant chapters from India's forgotten history, like the taking over of Kashmir by the Indian army, the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and the Partition as well. Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biopic

Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, the film is titled Main ATAL Hoon and will chronicle the life of one of India's greatest leaders, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is known for bringing some exceptional reformations to Indian politics. Speaking about the film, Pankaj Tripathi said, "It is an honour to portray such a humane politician on screen. He was not just a politician but so much more, he was an excellent writer and a renowned poet. Getting to be in his shoes is nothing but a privilege for an actor like me."

Chakda 'Xpress

Actress Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in Chakda 'Xpress. The sports drama is helmed by Prosit Ray and will narrate the inspiring story of Jhulan Goswami, her struggles while fighting misogynist politics in cricket, and how she climbed the ladder of success to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

Gorkha

Akshay Kumar will be seen living the life of Major General Ian Cardozo in his next, most-awaited biopic, Gorkha. The film will chronicle the veteran officer's life who was in the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army of 5th Gorkha Rifles. Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan is headlining the movie.

Taali

Taali is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Actress Sushmita Sen will be seen playing the titular role of Gauri Sawant. Sen's first look garnered positive reactions, and while talking about Taali Sawant, Sen was quoted by a daily as saying, "It is a mark of respect for us that a female actor is playing the role, instead of a male actor, which we have seen happening in the past".

Maidaan

Versatile actor Ajay Devgn will be seen playing football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the biopic Maidaan. Based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who was an important figure in the golden era of Indian football, which lasted between the years 1952 and 1962.

Sourav Ganguly Biopic

Cricketer Sourav Ganguly is one of the most anticipated biopics we are all looking forward to. Ganguly himself has stated that a biopic about his life is in the works.The upcoming movie will be produced under the banner of Luv Ranjan Films. However, no further information about the film has been released.

Announcing the film, Sourav Ganguly wrote, "Cricket has been my life, it gave me confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen."

Emergency

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the film is based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and narrates the Emergency period declared in 1975, which remained in place for a year in the country. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik, and Shreyas Talpade, among others, as important figures from Indian politics.

Mrs Chateerjee vs Norway

Starring Rani Mukherjee and inspired by a true incident, the movie is about an immigrant Indian couple whose children were taken by the Norwegian welfare services in 2011. The story narrates the story of a mother who fights to get her kids back.

Pippa

The biopic is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a war veteran who fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and others in key roles. Taken from the memoir The Burning Chaffees, the film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

