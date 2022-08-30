Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bollywood Scenes Which Made Us Scream 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

Agneepath

This popular scene from Agneepath begins with Hrithik Roshan's character Vijay performing Ganpati puja to Ajay-Atul's 'Deva Shree Ganesha' before he sets out to bump off Surya (Pankaj Tripathi) who plans to assassinate Police Commissioner Gaitonde (Om Puri) during the Ganpati procession.

Satya

Just like how Lord Ganesha is known to be 'Vighnaharta' or the removal of all obstacles, in the pre-climax scene in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya, the main protagonist kills Bhau (Govind Namdev) during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the beach to avenge the death of Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee).

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?

Punit (Ajay Devgn) and his wife Munmun (Konkona Sen Sharma) have a change of heart and hit a realization when their uninvited guest Chachaji (Paresh Rawal) goes missing during Ganpati immersion celebrations on the beach in Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? All's well that ends well!

Vaastav

The famous 'Sindhoor Lal' song has Raghu (Sanjay Dutt) and his family offering their prayers at the Ganpati temple before Raghu's good friend Kishore arrives to inform him that the police has been ordered to kill him in an encounter. This scene signifies that the virtuous force will always punish those who take the wrong path in their lives.

ABCD

The cold-hearted Jehangir (KK Menon) is reminded of his old friendship with Vishnu (Prabhu Deva) when he watches the latter's dance group DDR's heartfelt tribute to Lord Ganesha in the form of 'Sadda Dil Vi Tu.'

Banjo

Lord Ganesha is also believed to be a marker of new beginnings and opportunities. Riteish Deshmukh's character Taraat's life takes a big turn when Mickey (Luke Kenny), who is in search of an instrumentalist capable of playing the (Indian) banjo comes across him at a local concert for Ganesh festival.