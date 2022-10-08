Gauri Khan Turns 52: Lesser-Known Things About The Star Wife We Bet You Didn't Know

Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is a popular interior designer and film producer. She turns 52 today. The power lady of tinsel town has been a constant and unshakable pillar of SRK. The gorgeous Mrs Khan not only followed Shah Rukh to Mumbai to help him build a career in the film industry, she has also shaped her own identity and an interior decor empire in a city like Mumbai. She is a doting mother of three and has always stood like a strong wall protecting her family.

Apart from managing her own work, Gauri has been a faithful partner in Shah Rukh Khan's businesses as well. She is the co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment and has also produced several Hindi films such as Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om, Darlings and many more. On the occasion of Gauri Khan's birthday, let's have a look at some lesser known facts about the star wife.

Gauri was born into a strict army family



Gauri Khan was Chhibber before she got married to Shah Rukh Khan and took his surname. She was born on October 8, 1970, and celebrates her 52nd birthday today. Gauri was born to Colonel Ramesh Chandra Chhibber and Savita Chibber. She was born and raised in Delhi, and her family was a strict Army Punjabi Hindu family. She had also faced a hard time convincing her parents to let her marry Shah Rukh Khan.

Education



Gauri Khan completed her primary education at Delhi's convent school and went to do her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. She is a graduate in history and also pursued courses at NIFT, Delhi, to support her interior design passion.

SRK and Gauri's teenage love story

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's love story is quite popular in the country. Apparently, their romance started when they were teenagers. Reportedly, Gauri was 14 and Shah Rukh was 18 years old when they both met at a party in Delhi in the year 1984. It was then that he fell for Gauri. One very publicised story was that Shah Rukh Khan used to phone Gauri Khan while posing as a female friend.

Marriage with Shah Rukh Khan



After dating for nearly six years, the couple got married on October 25, 1991, as per Hindu wedding ceremony in Arya Samaj. Despite all the family opposition, they have made their love story a successful one.

Gauri's brother once threatened SRK



Gauri's family were against her and Shah Rukh's marriage. The star wife had to overcome numerous obstacles to persuade her family about Shah Rukh and their marriage.They were so unhappy with Gauri's love for SRK that Vikrant, Gauri Khan's brother, once went to threaten him with a gun. In an excerpt from the book titled King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, read, "Vikrant had a reputation of being a goonda (thug). He threatened Shah Rukh with a gun, but the posturing didn't scare his sister's suitor".

A businesswoman



Gauri and SRK opened their own film production and distribution company, Red Chillies Entertainment, in 2002. The first film she produced was Main Hoon Na. She also launched her own design studio, Gauri Khan Designs (GKD), in 2017. Gauri was also named as one of Fortune magazine's "50 Most Powerful Women" in 2018. Khan also owns a furniture line named The Charcoal Project. Her interior design store is called Design Cell.

Starting her interior designing career



Gauri Khan was always passionate about interior designing. She first expressed her interest in the work as a hobby when she was renovating her Bandra bungalow, Mannat. Later, in 2010, she collaborated with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, who is also Gauri's BFF, and formed a professional partnership to design exclusive interior projects.