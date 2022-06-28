Half Yearly Report 2022: Dhaakad To Heropanti 2; The Worst Of Bollywood Which Disappointed The Audience
So far, the year 2022 hasn't been kind to the Hindi Film Industry both in terms of the reviews as well as the box office numbers. With the audience turning towards pan-India releases like SS Rajamouli's period magnum opus RRR and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 to quench their thirst for escapist, larger than life cinema, Bollywood saw more misses than hits.
In such times, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a major relief for the Hindi Film Industry as it was well-received both by the critics and the audience. At the moment, Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo is also faring decently when compared to some of the major disappointments this year.
Taking a look back at the last six months, we list down the Hindi films which took away some of our brain cells with their ridiculous plots, bad execution or mediocre performances.
Dhaakad
With Kangana Ranaut going guns all blazing for the first time on screen and the makers roping in action directors across the globe, Dhaakad was one of the most hyped films of 2022. Unfortunately, the film turned out to be a total misfire as it ran in empty cinema halls.
Upon its release, the movie was criticized for its flimsy story and weak direction. Even award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata couldn't stop this film from being one of the biggest disasters of 2022. Well, Dhaakad turned out to be a perfect example of how a film trailer could be deceptive at times!
Heropanti 2
Tiger Shroff returned on screen as Babloo, only this time wearing blazers, escaping unscathed from a bomb attack and battling a villain whose plan is to ransack the bank accounts of people on March 31. Sounds absurd? Wait, you also had the film's leading lady Tara Sutaria popping on screen as a poorer cousin of K3G's Poo and mouthing some of the most cringe-inducing lines. A total disaster right from the word go!
Nikamma
How we wish we could make this family entertainer disappear from Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty's filmography! A poor remake of Nani's Telugu hit Middle Class Abbayi, director Sabbir Khan took the film's title a tad seriously and delivered a commercial potboiler which had nothing 'killer' in it.
Samrat Prithviraj
Akshay Kumar's first period drama turned out to be a forgettable fare as many felt that the superstar was a miscast in his role of the Hindu warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. With tepid action scenes and bland dialogues, the historical film shattered hearts.