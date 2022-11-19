Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: The Woman Who Is Candidly Charismatic & Effortlessly Elegant

Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen!

Sushmita Sen has a boyish charm about her and it's difficult not to get smitten by her natural swag. She is tall, bold, confident, and cool. In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna earlier this year she revealed how her mom used to cut her hair short. She said she used to fit the Bengali adage that translates to "A matchstick and a potato head," or something similar.

In the discussion, Sushmita seemed to be in such a form that almost everything she said could be quoted in a book. She beautifully articulated the case of identity loss when the topic of women finding their calling later in life, came up. She explained the feeling in a way that could make sense to anyone who has ever felt confused about their identity.

"There are so many things that make you wake up and say - I thought I was so sure of where I was going. All I had to do was just this. - But somewhere when you have lost yourself, you don't know who that is, how the hell you are going to pull off all these things that are supposedly your responsibility?"

Talking of strength she said, "It would be so boring to be this strong person all the time who doesn't know what it is to be vulnerable and shattered at times."

Sushmita narrated how she ended up contesting in a beauty pageant. She started with how she went around doing summer jobs for pocket money as her father was a strict budgeter. She said whenever she wanted an outfit in the middle of the year, her father would ask her to wait for Durga Pooja. She said that when random people spotted her in the streets, some used to come and tell her that she should probably try modeling.

She went to on share how she came to know Ranjan Bakshi from the Times of India, whom she met at a nightclub. Considering the time and location they were in, Sushmita said she thought he was drunk when this gentleman approached her and said that Miss India people are confirming their list now, and she should enter it. Later he gave her his business card and said he would be expecting her the next day.

She said she spoke to her mom, and then went to apply for it. She smiled and mentioned the story of how she was told she was brave for not withdrawing because Aishwarya Rai appeared on the list, and Sushmita too took back the form. After seeing her mom disappointed severely, she went back to Times of India and applied. Sushmita Sen said that was the single most important moment in her life.

We are glad she made that decision as we might not have gotten a chance to witness her talent and charm at such a scale. We wish the lady the best of opportunities and peace and health and everything else that she deserves.