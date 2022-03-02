Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: His Upcoming Films Which We Are Looking Forward To Watch On Big Screen

'I never wanted to be an actor while growing up,' Tiger Shroff had once candidly revealed in an interview and talked about his friends would pull his leg over getting film offers. However, destiny had other plans in store for the lad.

When he realized that 'lights, camera, action' was his calling, he debuted with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti in 2014. Wading through a lot of criticism and trolls for his looks during his early days, Tiger worked upon himself and soon sommersaulted his way into the audience's hearts with his gravity-defying action stunts and mindblowing dance moves. Right from the kids to the adults, Tiger finally managed to woo all and established himself as one of the popular young star.

As Tiger Shroff turns 32 today (March 2, 2022), we list down his upcoming highly anticipated movies which have caught everyone's attention.

