Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: His Upcoming Films Which We Are Looking Forward To Watch On Big Screen
'I never wanted to be an actor while growing up,' Tiger Shroff had once candidly revealed in an interview and talked about his friends would pull his leg over getting film offers. However, destiny had other plans in store for the lad.
When he realized that 'lights, camera, action' was his calling, he debuted with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti in 2014. Wading through a lot of criticism and trolls for his looks during his early days, Tiger worked upon himself and soon sommersaulted his way into the audience's hearts with his gravity-defying action stunts and mindblowing dance moves. Right from the kids to the adults, Tiger finally managed to woo all and established himself as one of the popular young star.
Jackie Shroff Gets Sweetest Wish From Wife Ayesha And Kids, Tiger Shroff Calls Him The Ultimate Hero
As Tiger Shroff turns 32 today (March 2, 2022), we list down his upcoming highly anticipated movies which have caught everyone's attention.
Amaal Mallik Heaps Praise On Tiger Shroff; Calls Their Friendship 'Priceless'
Heropanti 2
Tiger Shroff returns back to the sequel of his launch production Heropanti but this time, he has Tara Sutaria for company. It would be interesting to watch him take down his nemesis played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Ganapath
Vikas Bahl's Ganapath marks Tiger Shroff's reunion with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. The action thriller is reportedly set in post-pandemic, dystopian era. The makers have promised slick action in this flick and we just can't wait for the two stars to throw some 'kicks and punches'.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
As two of India's biggest action stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff join hands; get ready to experience some heavy fireworks on screen. With Ali Abbas Zafar calling the shots for this massively-mounted film, we are excited to witness Shroff Jr put his best foot forward while working with Khiladi Kumar.
Baaghi 4
Tiger Shroff, Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala continue their successful collaboration with the fourth film in the popular Baaghi franchise. Fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the young star as Ronnie again on the celluloid. The makers are kept the leading lady's name under the wraps.