Independence Day 2022: 4 Offbeat Bollywood Songs On Patriotism That Are Written And Composed So Beautifully

There's no denying that films and songs are the beautiful mediums of showcasing patriotism. In fact, if made well, Indian audience loves to watch patriotic films on the silver screen. Same can be said about patriotic songs as well! Remember when B Praak's 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari was unveiled on YouTube, it took the nation by storm? Each and every Indian was in awe of B Praak's voice and the song's lyrics and composition.

On that note, we bring to you four offbeat Bollywood songs on patriotism that are written and composed so beautifully that it will compel you to listen them on loop!

Raazi The title track of Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi is not only offbeat but also high on patriotism and its lyrics will give you goosebumps. Khoon Chala 'Khoon Chala' from Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti is such an emotional song that will surely give you goosebumps. The song depicts the life of a mother who lost her son while he was serving India, his country. Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se Track 'Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se' from Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja is a tribute to Neerja Bhanot who gave her life and saved the lives of several passengers of the flight that was hijacked by terrorists. Aisa Des Hai Mera How can we not mention this beautiful track of Veer Zaara 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' which celebrates the diversity of India so beautifully.

