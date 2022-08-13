Independence Day 2022: 5 Offbeat Bollywood Songs On Patriotism That Are Written And Composed So Beautifully

Raazi

The title track of Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi is not only offbeat but also high on patriotism and its lyrics will give you goosebumps.

Khoon Chala

'Khoon Chala' from Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti is such an emotional song that will surely give you goosebumps. The song depicts the life of a mother who lost her son while he was serving India, his country.

Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se

Track 'Aankhein Milayenge Darr Se' from Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja is a tribute to Neerja Bhanot who gave her life and saved the lives of several passengers of the flight that was hijacked by terrorists.

Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya is one of the best Bollywood films based on patriotism and its song 'Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe' pays homage to the courage of our Indian soldiers.

Aisa Des Hai Mera

How can we not mention this beautiful track of Veer Zaara 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' which celebrates the diversity of India so beautifully.