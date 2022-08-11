Independence Day 2022: 83 To Minnal Murali, Films That You Must Watch On Netflix On I-Day

83

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is one of the must-watch movies on Independence Day. The Kabir Khan directorial tells the story of the struggle of the Indian Cricket team, which eventually won the 1983 Cricket World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev. The moment was indeed a historic one, and we can't miss to witness it on Netflix.

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

This special animated film shows us the diverse culture of India. The film follows the adventures of Bheem, as he visits one of the seven wonders of the world and India's iconic landmark, the Taj Mahal. The film will definitely make you say 'I love my India'.

Major

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major is available in Telugu and Hindi on Netflix. Based on the life of 26/11 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film gives you a patriotic feeling and leaves everyone spellbound. Major also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Minnal Murali (Malayalam)

Tovino Thomas-starrer Minnal Murali changed the perception of superheroes in the Indian Film Industry. The film is an origin story of an ordinary man-turned-superhero Murali, who is stuck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers. Minnal Murali is a delightful ride that you can't miss to watch.

Shabaash Mithu

The biopic of the former captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, Shabaash Mithu is an inspiring film for many. Based on her struggles to pursue her dream of becoming a cricketer, this Taapsee Pannu-starrer will definitely entertain the audience with some important messages. It will be available on Netflix on August 15.

Navarasa (Tamil)

Helmed by veteran filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa is a set of nine short films about nine human emotions. Navarasa, immersed in the nine rasas (emotions) brought together by many leading icons of the industry is a must-watch on this Independence Day.

The Disciple (Marathi)

The Chaitanya Tamhane directorial venture The Disciple is a story of the character Sharad Nerulkar played by Aditya Modak who finds himself questioning his traditions and discipline in his quest to become the best Indian classical music vocalist. The award-winning film is a treat for cine lovers, as they would get to see amazing performances by the cast and impeccable direction.

Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya is an inspiring film for the young generation. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film tells the story of an aimless boy who finds his true purpose of life after joining the Indian Army as a soldier. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta in key roles.

Lagaan

Last but not least, Lagaan is definitely a must-watch film on Independence Day. It is considered as one of the greatest films ever made in the history of Indian cinema. It has all the aspects to entertain the audience. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan stars Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh and others in key roles.