Independence Day 2022: Bollywood Films Based On Real Life Heroes To Binge-Watch On August 15

Major

Adivi Sesh's portrayal of NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the 2022 film Major makes for a touching watch. Based on the life of the 26/11 hero who died fighting terrorists at the Taj Hotel in 2008, the film is a perfect balance of thrills and emotions.

Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal stepped into the shoes of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh for this Shoojit Sarcar directorial. The biopic is a cinematic retelling of how Singh set out to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

Watch out for the goosebumps inducing scene where Vicky's character witnesses the aftermath of the Jallianwala Baug Massacre! It's the proof why the actor is currently one of the finest talents in Hindi cinema.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Hero

After the tragic romance Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor took everyone by surprise with her brilliant performance in Sharan Sharma's directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Hero. A dramatized account of Gunjan Saxena, India's first female Air Force Officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War, the film is a perfect tribute to every 'Bharat Ki Beti' who dreams to soar high in the sky.

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra as the slained Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in Vishnu Varadhan's Bollywood directorial debut Shershaah is an absolute revelation. The inspiring war drama which narrates the role of Captain Batra in the Kargil War, has enough shining moments to keep your eyes glued to the screen.

Kesari

Based on the Battle Of Saragarh, Anurag Singh's Kesari has Akshay Kumar essaying the role of British Indian army Havildar Ishar Singh who along with 20 other Sikh soldiers put up a valiant fight against 10,000 Afghan troops to defend the Saragarhi fort. Despite a few slip ups, the film makes for a compelling watch because of Akshay's sincere performance.

Raazi

Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller based on a real life Indian spy is another feather in Alia Bhatt's cap. The film revolves around a naive Kashmiri girl who follows her father's footsteps and becomes a spy to sneak out wartime secrets from Pakistan. As a vulnerable wife and a seasoned agent, Bhatt pulled off both the facets of her character with conviction.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan's effectively crafted Rocketry: The Nambi Effect highlights the visionary brilliance and patriotism of the snow-bearded former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. The biopic is emotionally-charged ride with a couple of moments that leave you numb.

Gold

Reema Kagti's 2018 film Gold features Akshay Kumar as team manager Tapan Das who guided independent India's first hockey team to a gold medal at the 1948 Summer Olympics. With stellar performances and deft direction, the film is more than just a sports drama.

Neerja

Ram Madhvani's 2016 film Neerja is a tearjeaker which makes for a intriguing piece of work. Starring Sonam Kapoor as Neerja Bhanot, the ill-fated senior flight attendant who gave up her life while saving passengers on the hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986, the film is a tender salute to the courageous young blood of India.