Independence Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan To Sidharth Malhotra; B-Town Stars Who Turned Army Men On Screen

Shah Rukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood made a dashing entry on the small screen as Lt. Abhimanyu Rai in the acclaimed TV series Fauji. Be it as Major Ram in Main Hoon Na who goes undercover as a student for a mission or as Samar Anand, a bomb disposal expert in the army in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan always left an indelible impression on the celluloid.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B essayed the role of a Major General in Tinnu Anand's 1998 film Major Saab. Years later, he once again donned the uniform for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Lakshya which also features Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar packed a solid punch as Captain Virat Bakshi who sets out to hunt down a terrorist and deactivate his sleeper cells in AR Murugadoss' action thriller Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. The film is an official remake of Murugadoss' own Tamil flick Thuppakki which featured Vijay as the main lead.

Hrithik Roshan

As a spoilt, irresponsible brat who proves his mettle by transforming himself as a responsible officer, Hrithik Roshan's portrayal of Captain Karan Shergill was every bit relatable.

Sunny Deol

"Mathura Das, isse pehle ki main tujhe gaddar karaar karaar dekar goli maar do, bhaag ja yahan se." Sunny Deol is still fondly remembered for his adrenaline-rushing act in JP Dutta's epic war film Border. Interestingly, this was also the first time when he played a sardar on screen.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan essayed the role of a Sikh soldier Balkar Singh in Sameer Karnik's 2008 film Heroes. Even in a brief role, the actor managed to catch the eye in this ensemble-led film.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn donned the army uniform for the first time in Deepak Bahry's 1993 film Ek Hi Raasta in which he played an army trainee who sets out to thwart the plan of a terrorist named Kubla to rule over the country. Later, he went on to portray an army man in films like Major Saab, Tango Charlie and LOC: Kargil.

Dev Anand

Set against the backdrop of World War II, Dev Anand aced the double role as two army men who get caught up in each other's lives in the 1961 film Hum Dono.

Vicky Kaushal

The handsome hunk set our josh 'high' as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill who leads a convert operation to avenge the killing of his fellow army men at their base by a group of terrorists in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Sidharth Malhotra

After portraying a military intelligence officer who apparently goes rogue, Sidharth Malhotra delivered a 'dil mange more' performance as war hero Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 war biopic Shershaah.