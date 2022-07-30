Independence Day 2022: When Shah Rukh Khan Spoke About Patriotism & Work That He Does For The Country

Within a few days, India will be celebrating 75th Independence Day and today, we bring to you an old interview of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wherein he spoke about patriotism and how his kind work benefits the country.

Bollywood superstars are role models of the society, as youth follow them. Owing to the same reason, people expect Bollywood celebrities to choose their words carefully, as many youngsters look up to them and those who truly follow them, follow their words and actions as well.

In 2015, when Bollywood stars were questioned over their patriotism for the country, Shah Rukh Khan took a stand for himself and had said that one does not have to prove his/her patriotism for the country in any other way than thinking good about the country.

In an interview to a television news channel, Shah Rukh Khan said, "You don't have to be proving your patriotism in any other way, except for thinking good for the country and doing good. You have to work for the benefit of the country. If I work for the country in the most kindest way in what I am good at, my country is going to benefit from that. But if I am corrupt, and regional about it, I will be harming my country."

Those who are not aware, Shah Rukh Khan provides support to acid attack survivors via his non-profit organization, which focuses on the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors.

The actor has been doing an exceptional job in making women independent in their lives. Having said that, did you know that the Pathaan actor has received a prestigious award by UNESCO for his charitable works done hidden from the public eye?