Janmashtami 2022 Special: 5 Bollywood Songs Picturised Beautifully On Lord Krishna

'Bada Natkhat Hai'

As they say, old is gold, presenting you an evergreen song 'Bada Natkhat Hai' from Amar Prem is one song that you will never get tired of listening on loop.

'Kanha Soja Zara'

Sung by Madhushree, 'Kanha Soja Zara' from Baahubali 2 is a perfect song that you should play and croon while observing a fast.

'Wo Kisna Hai'

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Ayesha Darbar, and M Shailaja, 'Wo Kisna Hai' from Vivek Oberoi-starrer Kisna is a beautiful song that describes the features of Lord Krishna.

'Radha Kaise Na Jale'

'Radha Kaise Na Jale' from Lagaan was one of the most loved songs from the film, and even today, kids love to perform on this song at their school or Janmashtami events.

'Maiyya Yashodha (Jamuna Mix)'

If you have watched John Abraham-starrer Jhootha Hi Sahi, you must know about this lovely track from the film. Listen to it once and we bet you won't be able to stop yourself from listening it again.

