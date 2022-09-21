Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: Bebo's Best Bollywood Scenes Which Are Worth 'Tareefan'

"In your forties, you should be the passenger; lie back and let the bloody aircraft fly! I should actually be in a space rocket. Jokes aside, by 40, you should've made your money and have a little bit of a legacy. Then, you can start doing what you want," Kareena Kapoor Khan had said in an interview with Elle magazine a few years ago.

The year was 2000, when filmmaker JP Dutta introduced a fresh face in the Hindi Film Industry in the form of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie didn't exactly set the cash registers ringing at the box office. A few films down, Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham arrived and life was never the same for the dazzling star. Over the years, Bebo's career has had its share of hits and misses, but she is still 'PHAT' (pretty hot and tempting) on screen!

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older today (September 21, 2022), we list down some of our favourite scenes featuring her which deserve all the claps and whistles.