Karva Chauth 2022: Stunning Saree Ideas To Borrow From Bollywood Divas

Karva Chauth is around the corner. The festival is important for married women as they fast for their husband's long life and pray for a stronger bond. The festivity is marked by women observing day-long fasting, levelling up their looks by wearing gorgeous outfits, glowing makeup, matching accessories, and beautiful mehendi designs. One important aspect of any festival is to dress up, and women enjoy dressing up as brides for their partners on Karva Chauth.

Therefore, wearing a saree is always the best and safest outfit choice as one can never go wrong with it. In such a situation, you can draw some inspiration from our Bollywood divas and recreate your Karva Chauth look. Take a look!

Casual Red Saree



If you want something that is casual and formal at the same time, then you should take some cue from this Tamannaah Bhatia look. She absolutely stunned in this simple red sari, which is not doused in embroidery. Take a simple red saree and style it with a crop top or bustier top and you are good to go.

Pink Zari Sheer Oraganza



Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is a diva who has the most stunning collection when it comes to sarees and ethnic clothing. Aditi's fuchsia pink sheer organza saree from the label Raw Mango, with zari and gold zardosi thread work and a short-sleeved brocade blouse in pink and gold, can make a beautiful outfit for the occasion of Karva Chauth. You can choose gold bangles and layer them with a necklace and opt for heavy jhumkas. For makeup, you can go with a dewy base and red lips and complete the look by either keeping your hair open or going for a back bun.

Pastel Light-Weight Saree



If you go the non-conventional route, Kajol's blush pink organza saree with flower embroidery in white threads is a perfect pick for the Karva Chauth festival. Her look featured a plunging neck blouse. You can take inspiration from Kajol's look and pick a similar organza saree and accessorise it with a choker necklace, heavy jhumkas, and bangles. Go for a flower-adorned messy bun and subtle makeup with a hint of mascara, a bright pink lip shade and a little blush.

Classic Red



A classic plain red saree can never fail you. Priyanka Chopra's simple yet elegant ruffled red saree is one look you can recreate for this season's Karva Chauth. The statement saree can be paired with a sleeveless or a heavy embroidered blouse with a hint of gold in it. Keep the makeup traditional with bold red lips and open hair. Accessorize the outfit with a pair of diamond earrings and a gold necklace.

Traditional Kanjeevaram



Shehnaaz Gill, recently, dressed up in a traditional Kanjeevaram saree and left us all speechless. She draped herself in a gold and mint-coloured saree that had a metallic sheen and teamed it up with a classic green sleeveless blouse. You can take hints from Shehnaaz's look and a traditional Kanjeevaram cannot go outdated. Complete the look with heavy layered necklaces and long danglers, thick heavy bangles and go for a back bun adorned with some gajra. Keep the makeup glam with some beaming highlighters and a light lip shade.