      Katrina Kaif Had Admitted Being Hurt By Akshay Kumar's Ignorance & Strange Behaviour; Said They Aren't Buddies

      Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have worked together in several films, and they are one of the hit on-screen pairs of B-town. Recently, they were seen together in Sooryavanshi and their palpable chemistry in the film set the silver screen on fire. While Katrina and Akshay share great equation with each other, there was a time when she had admitted about being hurt by Akshay's strange behaviour and ignorance.

      Katrina On Her Equation With Akshay

      In 2010, while speaking to Rediff, when Katrina was asked if Akshay plays pranks on her, she had said, "No, not on me. After five years of working with Akshay, I am very lucky if he just says hello when he comes in. I will tell you how our relationship has developed over the past five years. In the first year, Akshay would come and say 'hi, good morning, how are you' and give me a warm hug."

      She Further Added...

      "In the second year, he just patted on my back and said good morning. In the third year, it was just 'morning' and in the fourth year, he would just look at me and nod. Now in the fifth year, the first thing he says is 'what's the shot?' It is not that he has become rude but it's just familiarity," said Katrina.

      Katrina: I Feel Hurt

      Katrina went on to add that how Akshay's strange behaviour hurt her hence, she used to remind him to greet her warmly.

      "Sometimes, I feel hurt when he does that and I tell him to at least say good morning, or hi or just smile. I ask him why is he so angry. And he replies, 'who's angry?' When I say it's you, he just says 'don't be silly'. There is a lot of trust and respect between us. It's a healthy equation," said Katrina.

      Katrina On Akshay: We Are Not Buddies

      When Katrina was informed that fans love her chemistry with Akshay, she said that she doesn't believe in chemistry. She further added that she thinks what people see between Akshay and her, is the trust and respect that they have for each other.

      "We don't talk on the phone and we're not buddies. But we understand each other. He knows the kind of person I am and would never do something I am not comfortable with," asserted Katrina.

      Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 20:28 [IST]
      X