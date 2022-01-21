Katrina Kaif Had Admitted Being Hurt By Akshay Kumar's Ignorance & Strange Behaviour; Said They Aren't Buddies

Katrina On Her Equation With Akshay

In 2010, while speaking to Rediff, when Katrina was asked if Akshay plays pranks on her, she had said, "No, not on me. After five years of working with Akshay, I am very lucky if he just says hello when he comes in. I will tell you how our relationship has developed over the past five years. In the first year, Akshay would come and say 'hi, good morning, how are you' and give me a warm hug."

She Further Added...

"In the second year, he just patted on my back and said good morning. In the third year, it was just 'morning' and in the fourth year, he would just look at me and nod. Now in the fifth year, the first thing he says is 'what's the shot?' It is not that he has become rude but it's just familiarity," said Katrina.

Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Sabyasachi Mangalsutra As She Chills In Her New 'Home Sweet Home'

Katrina: I Feel Hurt

Katrina went on to add that how Akshay's strange behaviour hurt her hence, she used to remind him to greet her warmly.

"Sometimes, I feel hurt when he does that and I tell him to at least say good morning, or hi or just smile. I ask him why is he so angry. And he replies, 'who's angry?' When I say it's you, he just says 'don't be silly'. There is a lot of trust and respect between us. It's a healthy equation," said Katrina.

Katrina On Akshay: We Are Not Buddies

When Katrina was informed that fans love her chemistry with Akshay, she said that she doesn't believe in chemistry. She further added that she thinks what people see between Akshay and her, is the trust and respect that they have for each other.

Katrina Kaif's Phone Booth Song Shoot With Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi Postponed?

"We don't talk on the phone and we're not buddies. But we understand each other. He knows the kind of person I am and would never do something I am not comfortable with," asserted Katrina.