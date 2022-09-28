Lata Mangeshkar's Birth Anniversary: Let's Revisit Some Of Her Evergreen Songs Which Are Melody To Ears

'When I was young and struggling, I was happy hopping from studio to studio, bumping into other strugglers like Kishore da and Mukesh bhaiya. Those were fun times even when I had to go hungry for the entire day. There was no money in my purse. But there was only hope in my heart," Lata Mangeshkar had candidly revealed in her last interview with Firstpost. It's was this hope which gave birth to one of Indian cinema's greatest singers Lata Mangeshkar.

It is bit ironical that the music legend never listened to her own songs as she feared that she might search for mistakes in it. However, every time she entered the recording room, it was sure that the result would always be magical. Popularly known as the 'Nightingale Of India', the singer gave 'voice' to our emotions until she breathed her last in February this year.

On Lata Mangeshkar's first birth anniversary today, let's revisit the bygone era and enjoy some of her most iconic songs in her memory.

1. Lag Jaa Gale (Woh Kaun Thi?)

This iconic song picturised on yesteryear actress Sadhana has Lata Mangeshkar's haunting vocals that has a tinge of longing and melanchony. It talks about two lovers wanting to live in the moment rather than waiting for the perfect moment.

Watch the song

2. Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hain (Guide)

Watching the legendary Waheeda Rahman literally 'dance' to the tunes of music director SD Burman and express her heart out in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar is such a 'timeless' sight. For those who don't know, this track was one of Lataji's favourite songs.

Watch the song

3. Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh (Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai)

Another Lata Mangeshkar staple which features in almost everyone's retro playlist. The poetic sting that this heartbreak song has not faded with time and probably will never.

Watch the song

4. Chadh Gaye Re Paapi Bichua (Madhumati)

The playfulness that the queen of melody brings into this folksy song featuring Vyjayanthimala is sheer brilliance.

Watch the song

5. Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (Mughal-E-Azam)

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's tragic romance in this K Asif epic is incomplete without the mention of this timeless classic sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Watch the song

6. Raina Beeti Jaaye (Amar Prem)

Lata Mangeshkar's delicate vocals in this classical number from Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore's Amar Prem perfectly evoke a sense of yearning.

Watch the song

7. Baahon Mein Chale Aao (Anamika)

If you thought that Lataji's songs were all things sombre, then this Jaya Bachchan number will prove you wrong as the Nightingale of India with her teasing voice makes your heart flutter.

Watch the song

8. Naam Gum Jaayege (Kinara)

'Meri aawaz hi pehchaan hain..' yes, that's one of Indian cinema's legendary singers for you.

Watch the song

Out of these songs, which Lata Mangeshkar number is your 'sukoon'? Let us know in the comment section.