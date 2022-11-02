Mannat In India To A Villa In London: Here's A List Of Shah Rukh Khan's Most Lavish Possessions
Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 today. In a career spanning 30 years, Khan has set standards, coming from an ordinary middle-class family to becoming one of the world's richest actors. His remarkable journey and approach to life make him one of the most likeable celebrities in the country. One of the most celebrated actors across the globe, Shah Rukh Khan has shown how one can turn destiny with hard work and dedication. As per the Economic Times, SRK's first pay was Rs 50 for his performance in tv show Fauji. And since then, he has built an unshakable umpire.
The
actor
has
three
films
lined
up
for
release
in
2023:
Pathan,
Dunki,
and
Jawaan.
From
owning
an
IPL
team
to
several
businesses,
let's
take
a
look
at
some
of
the
most
expensive
things
that
Shah
Rukh
Khan
owns.
Mannat
Spread
across
an
area
of
27,000
plus
square
feet,
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Mannat
is
located
in
the
most
upscale
area
of
Mumbai
and
was
bought
for
Rs.
13.32
crores
in
2001.
It
is
a
stunning
six-story
villa
designed
by
his
wife,
Gauri
Khan,
along
with
architect-designer
Kaif
Faquih.
The
design
of
the
Mannat
is
a
fine
mixture
of
vintage
and
contemporary.
The
villa
is
equipped
with
various
bedrooms,
a
modern
gymnasium,
a
library,
and
a
personal
auditorium.
The
current
valuation
of
Mannat
stands
at
Rs.
200
crores.
Red Chillies Entertainment
Red
Chillies
Entertainment
is
by
far
the
largest
VFX
studio
and
film
distribution
and
production
company
in
India.
It
was
founded
by
Shah
Rukh
Khan
in
the
year
2002
in
partnership
with
his
wife,
Gauri
Khan.
The
company
has
been
an
integral
part
of
the
production
of
several
films
like
Bob
Biswas,
My
Name
Is
Khan,
Dear
Zindagi,
Chennai
Express,
Dilwale,
Raees,
and
more.
According
to
financial
reports,
the
annual
revenue
of
Red
Chillies
Entertainment
is
approximately
Rs
500
crore.
London Villa
Situated
in
Central
London's
Park
Lane,
Khan's
UK
palatial
villa
has
a
valuation
of
Rs
183
crore.
Rolls-Royce Coupe
Khan
owns
a
Rs
7
crore
Rolls-Royce
Phantom
Drophead
Coupe
and
is
often
spotted
travelling
in
his
car.
Apart
from
Rolls
Royce,
SRK
also
has
a
number
of
luxurious
cars
parked
in
his
home's
garage,
which
include
a
Bentley
Continental
GT,
a
BMW
i8,
and
many
more.
Khan
also
has
a
stylish
vanity
van,
which
is
built
on
a
Volvo
BR9.
Dubai Villa
Khan's
most
expensive
real
estate
investment
is
valued
at
around
Rs
100
crore
and
is
located
at
the
Palm
Jumeirah
in
Dubai.
He
has
named
the
villa
Jannat.
Cricket Team
King Khan, apart from being an amazing actor, is a smart businessman. He is the co-owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, which he runs with friends and actor Juhi Chawla. Khan has a 55 percent stake in the franchise through his film production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. As per Sports Info, Shah Rukh's brand value stands at around Rs. 718 crores, approx.