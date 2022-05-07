Mother's Day: KGF Chapter 1 To Raees; Popular Film Dialogues On 'Maa' Which Drew Whistles From The Audience

    For Quick Alerts
      What's cinema without the presence of maa? Over the years, the Hindi Film Industry has represented various shades of this glorious being who is considered to be an epitome of love and sacrifice. While some films featured them as the main protagonists (Mother India, Mom to name a few), others acted more like a moral compass who made sure that the heroes always stuck to their virtue of goodness and that justice always prevailed in the end.

      On reel, the most lethal battles could simply be won with 'maa ka aashirwad' or they can even send you on a guilt trip with 'Kya issi din ke liye tujhe paal poos ke bada kiya thha.' And hell hath no fury like a mother whose child has been wronged! With changing times, there has been a shift in the story-telling when it comes to portrayals of a mother on screen. She's no longer the sacrificial, perfect being. Nevertheless, she is still the one without whom Hindi films will also remain incomplete.

      On Mother's Day today (May 8, 2022), we bring you some of the most iconic dialogues on 'maa' which never fails to make us cheer loud.

      KGF Chapter 1

      "Aadhe joote polish karne ke baad mujhe ek paav milte tha. Thaale se jyaada neeche giranakar khaane waalon ke beech, mitti mein girey paav ke liye tum itna tadap rahi ho, toh tumhari majboori mein samajhta hoon. Swarth ke peeche bhaagne waali yeh duniya kisike liye bhi nahi rukti hai; hume khud rokna padta hai. Inn logon ke baare mein mat socho, koi tumse jyaada taakatvar nahi. Is duniya mein sabse bada yoddha maa hoti hain."

      Raees

      "Ammi jaan kehti thhi, koi dhanda chhota nahin hota aur dhande se bada koi dharm nahin hota."

      Deewar

      Amitabh Bachchan: "Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai..kya hai kya hai tumhare pass?"
      Shashi Kapoor: "Mere paas maa hai."

      Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

      "Jab ladki jawan ho jaati hai na toh maa uski maa nahi rehti sehali ban jaati hai."

      Karan Arjun

      "Jab Maa ka Dil tadapta hai na, toh Aasman me bhi darar padh jaati hai."

      Devdas

      "Maa ke dil ko dukhake aaj tak koi khush nahin raha hain."

      Sunday, May 8, 2022
